Namibia: 12 Die From Malaria in Omusati This Year

Twelve people died of Malaria in the Omusati region in the first four months of 2026.

This is according to statistics released by Omusati governor Immanuel Shikongo during the World Malaria Day commemoration at Oshifo on Friday.

Shikongo said since January, Namibia has recorded 57 180 confirmed malaria cases, with the Omusati region emerging as one of the hardest-hit areas. According to Shikongo, the region has recorded 7 410 confirmed cases.

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Countrywide, 3 067 people were hospitalised, while 61 have died from the disease. He described the figures as alarming.

Outapi District Hospital, in the Omusati region, alone accounts for 6 660 of the cases, with 586 admissions and 12 reported deaths, Shikongo said.

"Deaths are not good for Namibia. We don't want to hear of anyone dying from malaria," he said.

He further said the rising numbers serve as a stark reminder that malaria remains a major public health challenge in Namibia, threatening not only public health but also economic stability and the livelihoods of communities.

Speaking at the same time, Ruacana mayor Jona Jona said the town is one of the country's malaria hotspots, with cases recorded on both the Angolan and Namibian sides of the border.

"This reminds us that malaria does not respect borders, therefore, our response must also go beyond borders," he said.

Jona urged residents to take preventive measures seriously, including sleeping under treated mosquito nets, allowing indoor spraying, seeking early medical treatment and keeping their surroundings clean.

"Visit the clinic early when you are sick. These are simple things, but they save lives," he said.

Acting Uukolonkadhi chief Malakia Shoombe calls on the Ministry of Health and Social Services to upgrade Onesi Health Centre to a district hospital.

He also urges the ministry to build more clinics in remote areas of Uukolonkadhi to improve access to healthcare.

Development Aid from People to People (Dapp) country director Alfred Besa says over the past three months alone, Dapp health workers have conducted more than 10 000 malaria tests.

Approximately 2 000 individuals tested positive and received treatment either at home or through referrals to their nearest health facilities for complicated cases.

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Former health minister Richard Kamwi says Africa remains the most affected continent, accounting for more than 80% of malaria deaths, particularly among children under five and pregnant women.

However, in the Omusati region, people above the age of five are the most affected.

Kamwi urges Namibians to intensify efforts to ensure that no one dies from malaria.

In February this year, health minister Esperance Luvindao said malaria cases have been increasing significantly in most malaria-endemic regions of Namibia since January.