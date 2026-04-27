Nigeria: Police Rescue Kidnapped Child in Kano, Arrest Suspects

27 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Anas Dansalma

The kidnappers demanded N1 million but refused to release the boy "despite receiving the ransom".

The Kano State Police Command has rescued a two-year-old boy abducted in Gwammaja Quarters of Dala Local Government Area, arrested three suspects, and recovered most of the ransom paid by the victim's family.

The police described the development as "a major operational breakthrough".

They said the success followed "a sustained intelligence-led operation", which led to the arrest of the suspected kidnappers.

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The two-year-old child was kidnapped on 19 April in front of his family's residence, after which his father formally reported the incident to the police.

The kidnappers later demanded N1 million but refused to release the boy "despite receiving the ransom".

Following the report of the incident, the commissioner of police, Ibrahim Bakori, directed the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to find the perpetrators.

According to the statement released by the police spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, on Friday, the police subsequently arrested three suspects -- Hassan Umar (26), Abdullahi Hamisu (19), and Hussaini Saminu (24) -- all from Gwammaja Quarters.

Authorities explained that "through sustained follow-up, and technical operation, the hideout was identified and the suspects were arrested."

Investigators further revealed that "the two-year-old victim was held captive at the residence of Hussaini Saminu (one of the kidnappers).

"He was successfully rescued unhurt and has since been reunited with his family," said the statement, confirming the success of the rescue mission.

The command also confirmed that N930,000 was recovered as "part of the ransom paid" to the kidnappers.

Mr Bakori commended the tactical unit for their "professionalism, resilience, and tactical precision in rescuing the victim unhurt."

"Kano State will continue to be unsafe for [criminals], as the Command will deploy all lawful assets to arrest and prosecute offenders," the commissioner warned.

The police said investigations continue, and the suspects will be charged in court upon completion.

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