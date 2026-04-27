Shaping the Future of African Media: Media, Sovereignty, and the Battle for Influence in the Digital Age

press release

On April 29 and 30, 2026, Accra will host the second edition of Shaping the Future of African Media, a pan-African event dedicated to the future of the continent's media. Organized at GI-KACE, this gathering will bring together media executives, journalists, economists, business leaders, public and institutional officials, investors, and creators around a central theme: African narratives as an economic lever and a tool of sovereignty.

In a context of profound transformation in the global media landscape, marked by the rise of digital platforms, the emergence of new formats, and the dominance of major international platforms, African media stand at a turning point. Beyond their informational role, they are becoming strategic actors in shaping the continent's image, enhancing economic attractiveness, and mastering narratives at a global scale.

A platform for exchange, reflection and action

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Shaping the Future of African Media is part of this dynamic by providing a platform for exchange, reflection, and action. Over two days, conferences, panels, interviews, and discussions will bring together high-level speakers around the sector's major challenges: monetization, innovation, artificial intelligence, regulation, influence, and new economic models.

Key actors of Africa's narrative power gathered in Accra

Driven by a clear ambition to reposition African media as instruments of global influence, the event is built around a high-level programme combining strategic panels. Among the leading figures, Akwasi Opong-Fosu, former Minister of State of Ghana and Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Idrissa Diabira, Founder and CEO of SherpAfrica, Hamadou Tidiane Sy, CEO of Ouestaf and Founder of E-jicom School, James Munyaneza, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of The New Times Rwanda, Adam Djibrine, Consul of Chad to Ghana, and Ekow Quandzie, Head of PR at Global Media Alliance. Alongside them, experts in economic intelligence, strategic communication, and audiovisual production will contribute to a forward-looking discussion: how to transform African narratives into economic assets, instruments of power, and drivers of sovereignty on the global stage.

The event will also place particular emphasis on the need to structure more independent, stronger, and sustainable media organizations. In many countries, the sector is still characterized by fragile business models and dependence on concentrated funding, often linked to political or economic interests. A transition is underway, driven by a new generation of actors who are rethinking models, investing in technology, and building ambitious editorial platforms.

"Last year in Kigali, on the occasion of our tenth anniversary, we brought together our community of media professionals, public officials, entrepreneurs, investors, and African and pan-African leaders to initiate a structuring dialogue on the future of media. That moment marked the beginning of a dynamic that we are continuing today in Accra with the same ambition: to strengthen more independent, more innovative media, fully engaged in the transformations taking place across the continent, where African narratives must be understood as a strategic lever of influence, economic development, and sovereignty." — Dounia Ben Mohamed, CEO Africa News Agency and ANASchool

In this perspective, Shaping the Future of African Media is not limited to theoretical reflection. The event is firmly action-oriented, with the introduction of free masterclasses available upon registration. These hands-on sessions will enable journalists, content creators, and media professionals to strengthen their skills in key areas such as digital content production, editorial strategy, monetization, and the use of artificial intelligence tools.

In parallel, the event aims to foster connections between industry stakeholders, stimulate collaboration, and open new funding and development opportunities for African media.

Through this initiative, the objective is clear: to help build a stronger, more independent pan-African media ecosystem capable of producing narratives that match the continent's ambitions.

Shaping the Future of African Media thus stands as a key event for all those who seek to understand, anticipate, and shape the future of African media.

Practical information

Venue: GI-KACE, Accra, Ghana

Dates: April 29–30, 2026

Masterclasses: free upon registration — anamediaforum2026@africa-news-agency.com

About

Shaping the Future of African Media is an initiative led by ANA (Africa News Agency), aiming to bring together key stakeholders of the African media sector to reflect, share, and build concrete solutions around influence, innovation, and sovereignty challenges.

About Africa News Agency

Founded in 2015 by Dounia Ben Mohamed, Africa News Agency (ANA) is a pan-African news agency dedicated to delivering high-quality, real-time information on Africa's economic, political, and cultural developments. With 11 offices across Africa and Europe, more than 40 correspondents across the continent, and over a hundred media partners, ANA distributes multilingual multimedia content in French, English, and Arabic, connecting African stories to a global audience and delivering information that informs, inspires, and influences.

In January 2026, in the context of ongoing economic and media transformations across the continent, ANA opens a new office in Accra, set to become its new headquarters following Kigali, marking a strategic milestone aimed at strengthening its positioning at the heart of African and international dynamics and supporting the evolution of African media ecosystems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With more than 1 million views across its platforms, ANA continues to expand its reach and influence across Africa and beyond.

ANA also publishes ANAKids – News by Kids, for Kids, a platform dedicated to children and teenagers in more than twenty African languages, aiming to prepare today's children to become tomorrow's leaders of Africa and the world.

About ANASchool

ANA School is the first pan-African center dedicated to developing skills in media, audiovisual production, and strategic communication. Designed as a center of excellence, it serves media professionals, executives, institutions, and leaders seeking to strengthen public speaking, structure communication, and transform discourse into impact. From content production and editorial strategy to storytelling, institutional communication, and the use of digital tools and artificial intelligence, ANA School supports the rise of those who aim to move from speech to influence. A unique initiative to professionalize, modernize, and amplify African voices in the public space.