Liberia: MCSS Honors Lmhra Managing Director

The Sports and Extra-Curricular Department of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) has honored Hon. Luke L. Bawo, Managing Director of the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), with an Award of Appreciation in recognition of his institution's outstanding support to student development initiatives.

The award acknowledges the LMHRA's significant financial contributions and consistent backing of the department's activities throughout the 2025/2026 academic year. These contributions have played a vital role in strengthening sports programs and promoting extracurricular engagement among students across the MCSS.

Although the award was originally scheduled to be presented on February 27, 2026, during a formal ceremony at Monrovia City Hall, Hon. Bawo was unable to attend due to pressing official commitments. As a result, the presentation was later held at the MCSS Central Office at a colorful ceremony.

Representing the department, Assistant Director for Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities, Mr. Samuel A. Hasay, formally presented the award to Mr. Momoh B. Siryon, Communications Manager of the LMHRA, who accepted the honor on behalf of Hon. Bawo. The event was attended by the Deputy Director of the MCSS Sports Department, along with staff members of the Sports and Extra-Curricular Department.

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In remarks delivered on behalf of the Managing Director, Mr. Siryon expressed appreciation for the recognition and highlighted the strong and longstanding partnership between the LMHRA and the leadership of the MCSS. He reaffirmed the authority's commitment to maintaining this relationship and continuing its support for educational and youth development initiatives.

Mr. Siryon also underscored the LMHRA's core mandate of ensuring that safe, effective, and high-quality medicines and health products are accessible to the Liberian population. He noted that under Hon. Bawo's leadership, the authority has taken significant steps toward aligning its operations with international regulatory standards.

Among the major initiatives mentioned was a US$9 million partnership with Quality Management Solution (QMS) aimed at modernizing the LMHRA's Quality Control Laboratory. He also referenced the "Track and Trace" partnership with Kulinda Liberia Limited, which is designed to improve the safety, monitoring, and traceability of medicines across the country.

In addition, Mr. Siryon highlighted the ongoing construction of a state-of-the-art waste disposal facility in Koko Town, Margibi County where medical waste will be incinerated. This project forms part of the LMHRA's broader efforts to enhance public health and environmental protection.

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He concluded by noting that the authority plans to further expand its regulatory oversight and deepen community engagement, particularly through collaborations with educational institutions such as the MCSS. These efforts are expected to promote greater health awareness among students and strengthen the link between public health and education.