Africa: Namibia Eyes Stronger Ties With Nigeria

Namibia's Ambassador to Nigeria, Walde Ndevashiya, has outlined plans to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations, with a focus on expanding partnerships across key sectors. The diplomat said his mission will prioritise economic diplomacy.

Ndevashiya placed strong emphasis on trade, investment and sector cooperation. He stressed the importance of leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area to unlock business opportunities.

"As I assume my duties, I am committed to advancing a forward-looking partnership anchored on economic diplomacy," he said.

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He identified several priority areas, including agriculture, oil and gas, tourism, fintech, infrastructure and creative industries. He said these sectors offer strong potential for growth and cooperation.

"Namibia is seeking collaboration in livestock development, agro-processing and value chain integration. My country stands ready to collaborate with Nigeria, drawing on our expertise in high-quality beef production," he noted. Ndevashiya identified tourism as another key area. Namibia aims to attract more Nigerian visitors through strategic partnerships. The country offers unique and diverse tourism experiences. The ambassador added that Namibia is eager to promote greater tourism exchange.

"Namibia offers unique and diverse tourism experiences, and we are eager to promote greater tourism exchange," he said. He also pointed to Namibia's emerging oil and gas sector as a promising area for cooperation. He noted that the country is keen to learn from Nigeria's extensive experience.

"As an emerging player in this industry, Namibia has much to learn from Nigeria's vast experience. Partnerships in this sector could support capacity building and sustainable resource management," he stated.

Namibia's ambassador to Nigeria acknowledged Nigeria's leadership and expressed interest in collaboration. He noted that such cooperation can advance digital payments, enhance financial inclusion and support small and medium-sized enterprises.

"Such cooperation can advance digital payments, enhance financial inclusion and support small and medium-sized enterprises."

The creative sector was also highlighted. He added that Nigeria's global strength in film and music creates opportunities. These include cultural exchange and skills development.

The ambassador said Namibia is keen to engage in this space.

Ndevashiya also stressed the need for infrastructure development. He said stronger value chains are important. These will support trade and regional integration. He affirmed that improved connectivity will benefit both countries. The country representative also reflected on the historical ties between Namibia and Nigeria. He said the relationship is rooted in solidarity. Nigeria supported Namibia during its liberation struggle.

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"I wish to assure you of my full commitment to working closely with your government and all relevant stakeholders to translate these priorities into concrete and mutually beneficial outcomes," he said. He expressed confidence that Namibia-Nigeria relations will continue to grow, driven by shared values and common aspirations. -awakudumo@nepc.com.na