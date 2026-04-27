Nigeria: Windstorm - Gov Bago Directs Immediate Repair of Damaged Buildings At NYSC Camp

27 April 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Governor Mohammed Umaru-Bago of Niger has ordered the immediate repair of buildings damaged by a windstorm in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Paiko, Paikoro Local Government Area of the state.

Umaru-Bago gave the directive in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, on Sunday night in Minna.

He described the incident as unfortunate and worrisome, noting that it had put both corps members and camp officials in an unpleasant situation.

The governor observed that the immediate repair of the affected buildings would ameliorate the situation and allow the orientation camp to continue smoothly.

He commended an assessment team comprising state government officials, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, and the State Coordinator of the service, Mrs. Martina Shuaibu-Ibrahim, for working together to quickly provide classrooms at a nearby secondary school as temporary accommodation.

Umaru-Bago also reassured the NYSC of his continued support to ensure the safety and well-being of all corps members serving in the state.

The buildings affected by the windstorm include male corps members' hostels, the multipurpose hall, kitchen, staff quarters, and parts of the state Coordinator's residence.

No casualties were recorded. (NAN)

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