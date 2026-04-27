Nigeria: Customs Intercepts N2.64bn Illicit Drugs in Owerri

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone C of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said it has intercepted a large consignment of illicit drugs worth over N2.64 billion from suspected drug cartel operating in the South East.

Speaking at the weekend during the official handover of the seizures to operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Comptroller of the Unit, Bashir A Balogun, said the seizures were the result of credible intelligence, sustained surveillance, and the professionalism of Customs operatives.

The items handed over included 1,126,060 tablets of Tramadol, 21,245 bottles of codeine syrup, 666 sacks of cannabis sativa, 19 wraps of cannabis sativa, three wraps of Scottish loud, 11 wraps of Ghanaian loud, and five wraps of colos, among other controlled substances.

Balogun described the operation as part of the Service's commitment to protecting the country from the dangers of illicit drugs, noting that the abuse of such substances poses serious threats to public health, national security, and social stability.

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He stressed that the increasing misuse of Tramadol, codeine-based syrups, and cannabis--especially among youths--has been linked to rising cases of addiction and criminal activities.

The Comptroller attributed the success of the seizures to effective inter-agency collaboration, particularly with the NDLEA, in line with the policy thrust of the Comptroller-General of Customs anchored on consolidation, collaboration, and innovation

According to him, the NDLEA, as the lead agency in drug control, plays a critical role in ensuring that seized drugs are kept out of circulation and appropriately handled.

"This handover is not just a routine exercise but a demonstration of strong inter-agency synergy and a clear message to drug traffickers that their activities will not go unchecked," he said.

Balogun commended officers and men of the Unit for their vigilance and dedication, while also appreciating the cooperation of the NDLEA and other stakeholders in combating drug trafficking.

He further called on members of the public to support law enforcement agencies with timely and credible information to help curb the menace of illicit drugs in the society.

The seized items were formally received by the NDLEA for further investigation and necessary action in accordance with its statutory mandate.