Senegalese Telco Giant Sonatel to Pay Dividends May 26

Sonatel (BRVM: SNTS) will pay a dividend of 1740 FCFA per share for the 2025 financial year, according to a market notice issued on April 23.

The dividend will be paid on May 26, 2026. The record date is set for the same day, meaning shareholders registered at that date will receive the payout.

The stock will trade ex-dividend from May 22, 2026. Investors who buy shares from that date will not be eligible for the dividend. Pending orders in the trading system will be cancelled on that date in line with market rules.

The notice confirms standard procedures for dividend distribution on the BRVM, including timing of eligibility and settlement adjustments.

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Investors seeking additional details are directed to BICIBourse, which is handling information related to the operation.

Key Takeaways

The dividend level of 1740 FCFA per share reinforces Sonatel's position as one of the main income-generating stocks on the BRVM. Telecom companies and banks dominate dividend flows in the regional market, where regular payouts are a key driver of investor returns. Sonatel, in particular, is widely held by institutional and retail investors due to its stable cash flow profile and consistent dividend history. The ex-dividend date is a key event for investors focused on yield strategies, as timing determines eligibility for the payout. High dividend stocks like Sonatel also tend to anchor market liquidity, often accounting for a large share of trading activity. In a market where capital gains can be uneven due to lower liquidity, dividend income provides a more predictable return component. For the broader market, continued dividend payments from large listed companies signal financial stability and support investor confidence, especially during periods of market volatility.