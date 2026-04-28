Liberia: Inside the U.S.$53m Supplementary Budget

ELWA payroll, county yellow machines, security, and payroll gaps among key line items; World Bank's additional US$8M lifts envelope from US$45M

By Lincoln G. Peters

Liberian Senate, Capitol Hill, April 26, 2026 -- Details emerging from the US$53 million supplementary budget reveal significant allocations, including funding for ELWA Hospital's payroll and the nationwide deployment of "yellow machines" to counties, amid renewed allegations of corruption and kickbacks.

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The approved budget includes, among other line items, a US$1 million allotment for the government's assumption of the ELWA Hospital payroll and US$9 million to support distribution of county "yellow machines." Lawmakers also adjusted allocations for security, education, health, debt payments, and other government operations.

Presenting a summary of the Joint Committee report during the weekend plenary, Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye, Sr., Chair on Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget, noted that lawmakers initially received a draft supplementary budget in the amount of US$45 million.

While the committee was scrutinizing the proposal, Liberia's fiscal authorities informed them that the World Bank had committed an additional US$8 million, bringing the total envelope to US$53 million.

"The yellow machines have arrived, and their deployment requires funding, so we allotted US$9 million to address this," Moye told his colleagues. "As you are aware, the Government of Liberia has taken on the ELWA Hospital payroll, so we allocated US$1 million to the hospital. However, given ELWA's payroll structure, we are left with US$400,000, which was also captured in this draft budget to ensure government assumes the salaries component at ELWA Hospital," he added.

Moye said the committee adjusted figures to address development and security needs, noting that the draft initially allocated only US$6,000 to the Ministry of National Defense and US$500,000 to the Liberia National Police (LNP).

He pointed out that the draft provided a combined US$1.5 million for Joint Security Operations, but lawmakers found allocations to key security institutions "grossly understated."

"So, the committee made adjustments, increasing the Ministry of National Defense's allocation to US$3,582,600. For the LNP, we allotted US$1 million. We also considered health sector proposals, adding US$1.5 million to place volunteer healthcare workers on the payroll, and US$1.5 million to the Ministry of Education for volunteer teachers," Moye said.

The review also addressed existing payroll shortfalls, allocating US$3.1 million to close the current gap at the Ministry of Health and US$1.7 million for the Ministry of Education.

Regarding education, Moye said US$3 million was allotted to the University of Liberia, the Traditional Council, and other institutions for bus purchases. He also disclosed that US$500,000 was provided to the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation to address water issues in the counties, while the Ministry of Local Government received US$1 million, including US$500,000 to place chiefs on the payroll.

The committee decided to carve out US$1 million from the US$3 million bus allocation to ensure public universities and technical colleges nationwide receive transportation support.

An allocation of US$2 million was set aside to strengthen Liberia's capacity and representation on the United Nations Security Council, along with about US$5,000 to secure property for the Liberian Ambassador in Ghana.

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"We also focused on Liberia's international and local obligations. US$2 million was set aside for payment of verified current domestic debt. We needed to make payments to local vendors to empower the Liberian economy," Moye said. "The Judiciary needed an additional US$400,000, and for the Ministry of Agriculture, we supported the school feeding program, leaving a US$358,078 line for them," he added.

The committee also moved to empower the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to acquire check-printing machines to ensure government employees are paid on time.

Lawmakers further allocated US$475,000 for the Ministry of Finance to update its IT system, provided US$300,000 as budget support, and added US$500,000 for internship accommodation. US$1.9 million was left in the General Government Expenditure Account (contingency reserve) managed by the Ministry of Finance, with a US$400,000 "deficit pool fund" also earmarked for salaries under the same ministry.