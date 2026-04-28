Africa: Bank of Africa Senegal Q1 Profit Grows As Credit Demand Picks Up

Bank of Africa Senegal (BRVM: BOAS), the Dakar-based lender within the BMCE Group, opened 2026 on a stronger footing, growing net profit by about 10% year-on-year in the first quarter to 5.74 billion FCFA ($10.3 million). The result reflects a bank that is quietly expanding its balance sheet while keeping credit losses in check.

The engine of the improvement was interest income, which climbed as the bank put more money to work in loans. Customer deposits grew faster than the loan book in the quarter -- a healthy dynamic that gives the bank room to extend credit without relying on more expensive wholesale funding. Total assets crossed 805 billion FCFA ($1.44 billion), up from 748 billion FCFA ($1.34 billion) a year earlier.

One item worth watching is commission income, which fell by about 19% year-on-year. Commissions cover fees on transfers, trade finance, and account services -- and a drop of that size, unexplained in the filing, could point to lower transactional volumes, competitive fee pressure, or a one-off in the prior-year base. It did not prevent the bottom line from improving, but it is a metric to track in coming quarters.

Off-balance-sheet financing commitments to clients jumped by nearly two-thirds from a year ago, signalling a busier pipeline of credit approvals that have not yet drawn down into formal loans. That typically leads loan book growth by one to two quarters.

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Management did not provide forward guidance, but the direction of the balance sheet -- rising deposits, growing contingent commitments, stable risk costs -- points to a bank that is building momentum heading into the second half of the year.

Key Takeaways

Bank of Africa Senegal sits inside a banking system where formal financial access remains below 20% of the population, which means structural credit growth is not just possible but likely for years to come. Senegal's economy entered a new phase in 2024 when oil and gas production began from the Sangomar and GTA offshore fields, events that are expected to lift GDP, government revenues, and private sector activity through the medium term -- all of which translate into demand for corporate and retail banking services. The commission income decline is the one discordant note in an otherwise constructive picture, and analysts watching WAEMU-region banks will want to understand whether it reflects something sector-wide -- such as a slowdown in remittance or trade volumes -- or something company-specific. The bank's ability to grow deposits at a faster pace than loans also reduces funding risk in an environment where the BCEAO has kept its policy rate elevated to manage inflation, making wholesale borrowing costly. For a retail investor, the simplest read of the Q1 result is that BOA Senegal is growing carefully, with asset quality holding and the loan pipeline pointing upward.