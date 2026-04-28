Cote d'Ivoire: Nei-Ceda's Losses Narrow As Revenue Surge Signals Season Recovery

NEI-CEDA (BRVM: NEIC), the Abidjan publisher controlled by France's Hachette Livre, still lost money in the first quarter of 2026 -- but the scale of improvement in revenue tells a more interesting story than the bottom line does. Sales more than doubled year-on-year, a reversal from the steep declines that marked recent first quarters.

The net loss narrowed to 168.9 million FCFA ($301,800) from 189.9 million FCFA ($339,400) a year ago, a modest improvement in absolute terms. But the revenue move -- from 48.5 million FCFA to 115.1 million FCFA ($205,700) -- suggests that the government school book procurement cycle, which drives the bulk of NEI-CEDA's business, may be running earlier or more consistently in 2026 than it did in 2025.

For investors in this stock, the first quarter loss is not the story. NEI-CEDA's business is structurally seasonal: educational publishers in West Africa generate the bulk of their revenue in the second and third quarters, when school books are ordered, printed, and distributed ahead of the academic year. A loss in Q1 is normal and expected. What matters is whether the full-year trajectory is improving.

On that measure, the early signals are cautiously positive. Financial income -- interest earned on the company's cash reserves -- also rose strongly, suggesting the balance sheet retains a degree of stability despite the recurring operating losses.

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The company did not provide guidance for the rest of 2026, but the full year 2025 ended in profit, demonstrating that the model can work when procurement volumes and timing align.

Key Takeaways

NEI-CEDA's structural challenge runs deeper than seasonal cash flow patterns. The company is the largest publisher in Francophone sub-Saharan Africa, but it operates in a market where revenue depends heavily on a single buyer -- the Ivorian state -- whose textbook orders are tied to budget cycles, curriculum changes, and political priorities that shift from year to year. That concentration makes the top line volatile in a way that has little to do with the company's own operational quality. The revenue collapse in Q1 2025 -- a 54% drop from Q1 2024 -- was a direct result of reduced government book orders, not a loss of competitive position. The rebound in Q1 2026 suggests those orders are returning, which is the most important thing for the stock. Longer-term, the African book market is growing fast -- UNESCO valued it at $7 billion in 2025, well above forecasts, with projections pointing toward $18.5 billion in the years ahead -- driven by rising school enrolment, literacy gains, and early-stage digital adoption. NEI-CEDA's ability to capture that growth will depend on whether it can reduce its reliance on state procurement and build a more diversified, recurring revenue base. Until it does, first-quarter results will always look worse than they are.