Cote d'Ivoire: Servair Abidjan Q1 Revenue Holds Steady but Profits Take a Hit

Servair Abidjan (BRVM: ABJC), the airline catering and airport services company at Abidjan's Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport, kept revenue roughly flat in the first quarter of 2026 but saw profit fall by more than a third, as a combination of regulatory cost changes and geopolitical disruption compressed margins.

Revenue edged up 1.9% to 3.24 billion FCFA ($5.8 million), a modest gain that reflects steady air traffic growth at Abidjan and the contribution of new non-aviation catering contracts signed late last year. Net profit fell to 222.6 million FCFA ($397,800) from 345.9 million FCFA ($618,200) -- a 35.6% decline that was entirely a cost story, not a volume one.

Two factors drove the margin squeeze. First, airport concession fees were reset under a public service delegation framework that took effect in April 2025, reducing what the company retains from each transaction at the airport. Second, infrastructure upgrade costs rose as Servair invested in modernising its facilities -- spending required under the same regulatory framework. Neither cost is temporary.

March was also affected by a slowdown in airline activity linked to Middle East tensions, which disrupted schedules of some of the airline clients Servair serves at Abidjan. The company said new canteen contracts signed in late 2025 partially offset that impact.

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The company is planning further investment in its operations to support expected traffic growth, signalling that near-term pressure on earnings is likely to continue even as the long-run volume outlook stays positive.

Key Takeaways

Servair Abidjan's Q1 result is a reminder that earnings at airport-linked businesses are shaped as much by regulatory decisions as by traffic volumes. The concession fee reset under the public service delegation -- a contract framework that governs Servair's right to operate at the airport -- permanently changed the economics of the business, and the company's profits will not return to pre-2025 levels unless it grows volumes or restructures costs enough to compensate. The diversification into non-aviation catering -- canteens, maritime catering, and food service outside the airport -- is the right strategic response to that constraint, but it remains a small share of revenue and takes time to scale. What works in Servair Abidjan's favour structurally is Abidjan's trajectory as a West African aviation hub: passenger numbers have grown steadily, more airlines are adding routes, and Côte d'Ivoire's economic growth is generating both business and leisure travel demand. For an investor, the question is whether the traffic tailwind is large enough, and the non-aviation build-out fast enough, to absorb the permanent margin drag from the new fee structure. The Q1 result suggests that gap has not yet been closed.