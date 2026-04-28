Cote d'Ivoire: Sode Ci Triples Operating Profit On Cost Cuts Despite Revenue Slip

SODE CI (BRVM: SDCC), the Abidjan water utility and Eranove Group subsidiary, delivered one of the most striking results among BRVM-listed companies in the first quarter of 2026: net profit more than doubled to 1.32 billion FCFA ($2.4 million) from 604 million FCFA ($1.1 million) a year earlier, while revenue actually fell.

That combination -- profit up, revenue down -- is unusual and tells a specific story. Management appears to have undertaken a significant operational cost reduction effort, lifting the operating margin from around 2.6% of revenue in Q1 2025 to around 6.7% in Q1 2026. The company attributed the improvement to better control of operating charges and gave no indication the gains were one-off.

Revenue dipped 2% to 40.92 billion FCFA ($73.1 million), a decline the company described as a modest softening without further detail. For a regulated water utility, a 2% revenue slip in one quarter is not alarming on its own -- it could reflect billing timing, consumption patterns, or network disruptions. In April 2026, SODECI publicly confirmed that metro construction in Abidjan damaged a major water main, causing supply disruptions in parts of the city.

The tax bill surged, as a direct consequence of the higher pre-tax profit -- a mechanical effect that absorbed some of the gain before reaching the bottom line. For full year 2025, the company earned 4.66 billion FCFA ($8.3 million).

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Management said it expects to sustain the cost discipline through the rest of the year and expressed confidence in its 2026 targets.

Key Takeaways

SODECI is a rare animal among African utilities: it has been privately operated since 1960, holds ISO 9001 certification, and has a track record of paying dividends consistently to BRVM investors. Its business is stable by nature -- water distribution under lease contracts with the Ivorian state provides predictable volumes and regulatory protection from competition. The Q1 cost improvement is meaningful if it holds, because SODECI's margin has historically been thin relative to the scale of infrastructure it manages. The risk to that margin comes not from competition but from two structural pressures: Abidjan's rapid urban expansion, which puts constant strain on aging water infrastructure and drives up maintenance costs, and major construction projects -- including the metro -- that periodically damage the distribution network. Both are likely to intensify over the next several years as the city grows. On the demand side, however, SODECI serves 2 million customers today in a city that is growing fast, and water access remains below universal coverage in parts of greater Abidjan -- meaning new customer connections are a real and ongoing revenue driver. For investors, the Q1 result is the best the company has produced in several years on an operating margin basis, and the question now is whether it marks a reset or a one-quarter result.