Cote d'Ivoire: Servair Abidjan Profit Decline Masks Resilient Operating Performance

Servair Abidjan (BRVM: ABJC), the airport catering company at Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport and a member of the gategroup network, closed 2025 with net profit of 1.33 billion FCFA ($2.4 million), down from 1.52 billion FCFA ($2.7 million) in 2024 -- a 12% decline that masked a more resilient operating performance than the bottom line suggests.

Revenue grew 7% to 13.30 billion FCFA ($23.8 million) from 12.47 billion FCFA ($22.3 million), driven by rising passenger traffic at Abidjan and the company's push into non-aviation catering contracts. The operating result held roughly flat at 2.22 billion FCFA ($3.97 million), suggesting the business absorbed higher costs -- staff charges, raw materials and external services all rose -- without losing its operating base.

What hurt the bottom line was the tax line, which jumped sharply to 848 million FCFA ($1.52 million) from 578 million FCFA ($1.03 million), reflecting a higher pre-tax profit that drew a larger charge. That is a product of success rather than distress, though it meaningfully compressed what shareholders actually received.

The more encouraging story is on the balance sheet. Cash and equivalents rebuilt to 4.04 billion FCFA ($7.2 million) from 3.43 billion FCFA ($6.1 million), reversing a cash drain that had seen the company end 2023 with over 7.7 billion FCFA on hand before paying a large dividend. Supplier payables fell by 1.25 billion FCFA, a sign the company is clearing its working capital backlog. No dividend was paid in 2025.

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Under the local SYSCOHADA accounting framework, the full-year revenue figure of 13.29 billion FCFA and net profit of 1.34 billion FCFA are consistent with the IFRS numbers, confirming the result is not a product of accounting differences.

Key Takeaways

Servair Abidjan's 2025 result sits inside a structural transition the company did not choose: the public service delegation framework reset its airport concession fees in April 2025, permanently reducing the margin it earns per transaction at Félix Houphouët-Boigny. That reset was the primary reason Q1 2026 profit fell 35% even as revenue held flat. The 2025 full-year numbers predate the full annualised effect of that change, so the 2026 income statement will feel the complete weight of the new fee structure for the first time. Against that headwind, the company has two things working in its favour. First, Abidjan is a growing aviation hub -- passenger volumes are rising, more airlines are adding routes, and Côte d'Ivoire's position as the main commercial gateway in Francophone West Africa is strengthening. Second, the company is deliberately diversifying into non-aviation food service -- canteens, maritime catering, and institutional meals -- a segment that carries its own margin dynamics independent of airport fee regulation. The fact that the 2025 cash position improved while no dividend was paid suggests management is conserving capital, likely in anticipation of the infrastructure investment required under the delegation contract. For investors, the key question going into 2026 is not whether traffic grows -- it almost certainly will -- but whether that volume growth is large enough and the non-aviation revenues mature enough to offset the structural margin compression from the new fee regime.