Nigeria: Covid-19 Alert - Akwa Ibom Activates Response Measures, Urges Public Vigilance

A fresh case of COVID-19 was reported recently in neighbouring Cross River.

The Akwa Ibom State Government has intensified its public health response following a fresh COVID-19 case in neighbouring Cross River State, urging residents to remain vigilant and comply with safety protocols.

In a statement issued on Sunday and jointly signed by the Commissioner for Health, Ekem John, and the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, the state government said the development poses a potential risk due to "close geographic, social, and economic interactions" among populations.

The statement said Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, after receiving a briefing from the Ministry of Health, directed the immediate activation of heightened surveillance across entry points, health facilities, and communities.

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"He further directed that disease surveillance officers and rapid response teams be placed on alert to detect and manage any suspected cases promptly. All these have been done," the statement said.

The government also confirmed strengthened collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other partners to ensure coordinated monitoring and response efforts.

Public urged to follow preventive measures

The state government advised residents to observe preventive measures, including "regular handwashing with soap and water or the use of alcohol-based sanitisers, wearing face masks in crowded or enclosed spaces, avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals, refraining from handshakes and physical greetings."

The statement added that individuals experiencing "fever, cough, or difficulty breathing" should seek prompt medical attention.

The government urged health workers to maintain "a high index of suspicion" and strictly adhere to infection prevention and control protocols.

Call for verified information

The government cautioned against misinformation, urging the public to rely only on verified updates from the Ministry of Health.

"To this end, an enquiries desk has been set up at the Ministry of Health to assist the public," the statement said.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to safeguarding public health and preventing any potential outbreak in the state.

COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation on 11 March 2020, with Nigeria and other countries shutting down schools, markets, airports and other public facilities to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

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Among prominent fatalities in Akwa Ibom was a former military governor of the state, Idongesit Nkanga, who died in December 2020 from COVID-19 complications.