Liberia: Women Legislative Caucus, Partners Launch U.S.$1m Empowerment Project

The Women Legislative Caucus of Liberia (WLCL), in collaboration with international and local partners, has commenced the implementation of a US$1 million women's empowerment program aimed at strengthening women's voices, leadership, and participation in governance across Liberia.

The launch took place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Salala Administrative Building under the auspices of District Representative Moima Briggs Mensah, a member of the WLCL.

The event brought together a cross-section of stakeholders, including Indian Ambassador to Liberia Manoj Bihari Verma, representatives of UN Women, the Community Health Initiative (CHI), local leaders from Bong County, chiefs, traditional authorities, and women's groups.

It is also a national dialogue focused on gender quotas and electoral reform in Liberia.

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The initiative, funded through a partnership with UN Women and supported by the governments of India, Brazil, and South Africa, was secured in 2024 following a strategic meeting in the United States involving South-South Corporation partners.

Providing an overview, Diamond Anderson, Chief of Office Staff to Rep. Mensah, described the program as a major step toward promoting inclusive governance and enhancing women's political participation.

He noted that the initiative will complement the efforts of Liberia's 11 female legislators across eight counties, including Margibi, Bong, Lofa, Montserrado, Grand Gedeh, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, and Gbarpolu.

According to Anderson, the program seeks not only to support the retention of current female lawmakers but also to increase the number of women in leadership positions nationwide.

Rep. Mensah emphasized that the first phase of the project, being implemented by UN Women, will focus on engaging women to identify and articulate the challenges they face. She clarified that only well-organized and registered women's groups will benefit from the funding, which will be managed by implementing partners rather than the WLCL.

She assured that the Caucus will ensure proper monitoring of the process, while encouraging women to play a more active role in supporting female candidates during elections.

For his part, the Indian Ambassador Verma commended the initiative, describing it as a reflection of strong cooperation among Global South partners. He reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Liberia's development, particularly in advancing women's empowerment and leadership.

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He said experience has shown that when women are empowered, societies become more resilient, equitable, and transparent, urging participants to actively engage in the program and contribute ideas to ensure its success.

Before the conclusion of the

The program will be rolled out in phases and is expected to benefit women and women-focused organizations across several of Liberia's 15 counties.