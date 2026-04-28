Liberia: UNFPA Donates Supplies to Boost Maternal, Newborn Care At JFK

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with support from the Government of Japan, has handed over essential non-medical supplies to the Liberian-Japanese Friendship Maternity Hospital at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC) as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare services in Liberia.

The donation, valued at approximately US$7,000, forms part of the project titled "Responding to Maternal and Newborn Mortality Public Health Emergency in Liberia's High-Burden Districts in Montserrado County."

The initiative aligns with the Ministry of Health's national 365-day campaign "Boots on the Ground, All Hands on Deck" aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal deaths across the country.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, UNFPA Deputy Country Representative Leonard Kamugisha commended the Ministry of Health for its sustained leadership in improving maternal and newborn health outcomes.

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He emphasized that the intervention demonstrates the strong commitment of the Government and people of Japan toward advancing the wellbeing of Liberian women and children.

Kamugisha noted that the project supports broader upgrades at key health facilities, including the Liberian-Japanese Friendship Maternity Hospital, Careysburg Health Center, and Barnesville Health Center, to enhance the provision of quality emergency obstetric care in Montserrado County.

"We are pleased that the labor and delivery ward is now operational and that the renovated wing is already improving service delivery," he said, adding that the donated items will help create a safer and more comfortable environment for mothers and newborns.

Items presented to the hospital included newborn clothing, blankets, diapers, sanitary pads, hand sanitizers, and waiting-room chairs intended to improve patient care and hospital operations.

Receiving the supplies, Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at JFK Maternity Hospital, Dr. Deazee Saywon, expressed appreciation to UNFPA and its partners, describing the donation as timely amid an increasing number of pregnant women seeking services at the facility.

"As you are aware, this is a peak period for maternal and neonatal services, with many pregnant women coming in daily. These materials will greatly enhance the quality of care we provide and contribute to reducing maternal and neonatal mortality," she said.

Also speaking, JFK Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. J. Emmanuel Tamba highlighted the longstanding partnership between Liberia and Japan, recalling that the Liberian-Japanese Friendship Maternity Hospital was established in 1982 through joint efforts of both governments to provide specialized care for mothers.

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He said continued collaboration with partners such as UNFPA remains critical to addressing Liberia's maternal and newborn health challenges.

"Without such partnerships, JFK would face significant difficulties in executing its mandate to effectively serve our women. We assure our partners that these items will be fully utilized to benefit mothers, newborns, and healthcare workers," Dr. Tamba stated.

UNFPA reaffirmed its global commitment to ensuring that every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person's potential is fulfilled, pledging continued support to Liberia's efforts to improve safe motherhood and newborn survival.

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic handover and photo session attended by UNFPA representatives and JFK Medical Center management.