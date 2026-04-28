Nigeria: Troops Rescue Kidnap Victim, Recover N8m Ransom As Fresh Attacks Claim Lives in Plateau

Jos — Security operations across Plateau State intensified over the weekend, with troops rescuing kidnapped victims, recovering ransom payments, arresting suspected kidnappers, and responding to a deadly attack that claimed the lives of a pastor and his family.

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace deployed in Sector 9, Shendam, successfully rescued a kidnapped woman and recovered the N8 million ransom earlier paid by her family.

The operation, conducted on Saturday, 25 April 2026, followed days of intelligence gathering after the victim was abducted from Bauna community in Shendam Local Government Area on 19 April.

According to military sources, the breakthrough came after the arrest and interrogation of a suspect who confessed to participating in the abduction. His disclosure led troops to Pandam forest in Qua'an Pan Local Government Area, where the victim was found and safely rescued.

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The recovered ransom was returned to the family after the victim underwent medical evaluation at the General Hospital, Shendam. Troops have since launched further exploitation operations across Shendam and Qua'an Pan to track down other members of the kidnapping syndicate.

The Executive Chairman of Qua'an Pan Local Government Council, Hon. Dr. Christopher Audu Manship, also confirmed the arrests of the suspects in a statement issued by his media aide, Danaan Cletus Sylvanus. Manship, who paraded the suspects and presented the recovered ransom, reiterated his administration's zero tolerance for criminality.

"We will not allow criminals to operate in Qua'an Pan or use this local government as a hiding place after committing crimes in neighbouring councils or states," he said.

Security operatives also rescued another victim, Mrs. Gambo Bello, who was abducted in Padama, Lafia East LGA of Nasarawa State and taken to the Pandam Game Reserve. She recounted spending over a week in captivity before operatives stormed the hideout, prompting the kidnappers to flee after an exchange of gunfire.

Manship noted that this marks the third major breakthrough in kidnapping cases in the area, attributing the successes to improved collaboration among security agencies and support from Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang.

While security forces recorded gains in some areas, tragedy struck in Riyom Local Government Area where gunmen attacked Gako Village on Sunday night, killing a pastor and three members of his family.

The victims were identified as Rev. Ayuba Choji, his wife Chundung, and their children Cyril and Endurance. Residents said the attackers stormed the community around 11 p.m., firing sporadically and forcing villagers to flee into the night.

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The Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Rwang Tengwong, condemned the attack, noting that assailants have increasingly targeted farming communities, relaxation spots and local vigilantes. He added that farmlands in Kassa, Barkin Ladi LGA, including cabbage, pepper and maize fields, were destroyed in the past 48 hours.

The incident has heightened tension across Riyom and neighbouring Barkin Ladi communities, with residents urging security agencies to intensify efforts to halt the recurring violence.

Operation Enduring Peace commended residents for their cooperation and urged the public to continue providing timely information to aid ongoing security operations across Plateau State.