Nigeria: NDLEA Destroys Eight-Hectare Farm, Seizes 170kg of Cannabis in Cross River

The spokesperson for the NDLEA in Cross River, Sebastian Lebo, disclosed this in a statement in Calabar.

The Cross River Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday destroyed an eight-hectare Cannabis Sativa farm in Uyanga community of Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Command's spokesperson, Sebastian Lebo disclosed this in a statement in Calabar.

He said the NDLEA team, accompanied by soldiers from the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, also recovered 170kg of cannabis being processed on the farm.

Mr Lebo said the destruction of the illicit farm occurred a few days after a similar exercise at Uwet, another community in the Akamkpa council area.

According to him, a six-hectare farmland in Uwet was where 15 tons of cannabis were destroyed and 119kg of processed cannabis recovered.

The statement noted that the State Commander, John Anteyi, commended the officers' and soldiers' bravery.

He also assured Nigerians that the NDLEA, under the leadership of Buba Marwa, a retired brigadier-general, will continue to fulfil its mandate, particularly in keeping Nigerian streets free of illicit drugs.