Gambia: Fuel Costs and Weak Processing Capacity Driving Up Fish Prices, Says Fisheries Minister

The rising cost of fish in markets across The Gambia is being driven largely by high fuel prices and the country's limited capacity to preserve and process catches, the Minister of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters, Musa Drammeh, has said.

Speaking on Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) last week, Drammeh explained that fishermen have repeatedly told the ministry that increasing fuel costs are making fishing operations more expensive, with the burden ultimately passed on to consumers.

"When fuel prices go up, every trip becomes more expensive," Drammeh explained. "Boats spend longer hours at sea, they burn more fuel, and the cost per kilogram of fish landed increases. That is what people see in the market."

But the minister said fuel is only one part of the problem. He pointed to deep structural gaps in the country's fisheries infrastructure, particularly the lack of adequate landing ports, cold storage facilities and processing plants.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We don't have the facilities to preserve fish at scale," Drammeh said. "There are no processing plants that can take in what our waters produce. We have one in Sarro, but that cannot accommodate all the country's needs."

According to him, this shortage of infrastructure is forcing both industrial and semi-industrial vessels to limit their landings in The Gambia or divert to neighbouring countries where storage and processing facilities are better developed. That, he said, reduces local supply and contributes to price instability in the domestic market.

"Without adequate refrigeration and processing, fish spoils quickly in the country's hot climate," he noted.

Post-harvest losses remain a persistent challenge for the sector. Artisanal fishermen, who supply a large share of fish consumed locally, often struggle to preserve their catch due to the lack of ice plants and cold rooms at landing sites.

The minister said government is currently engaging potential investors to bridge the infrastructure gap, including plans for a modern fish landing port in Banjul equipped with cold storage, ice plants and processing facilities.

"Our objective is to ensure that all fish caught in Gambian waters can be landed and processed here," he said. "If we achieve that, we will not only stabilize supply and prices, but we will also generate revenue, create employment, and earn foreign currency through value-added exports."

He added that improving domestic processing capacity would help The Gambia retain more value from its fisheries resources, rather than exporting raw fish or losing value-added jobs to other countries.

On the sector's performance, Drammeh disclosed that fisheries generated more than D234 million in revenue in 2025, surpassing the D98 million target set by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

Under the current arrangement, 60 per cent of fisheries revenue goes to central government, while 40 per cent is retained within the sector.

The retained funds, he said, are being reinvested into building fishing vessels and rehabilitating landing sites, particularly for artisanal fishermen. Several coastal communities are also set to benefit from upgraded facilities, including ice machines and improved handling areas.

Despite the revenue gains, Drammeh acknowledged that consumers continue to face high prices in the market.

"Fuel prices are a global issue, and we have limited control over that," he said. "But what we can control is our capacity to land, preserve, and process our own fish. Once we fix that, we will have more influence over supply, quality, and price."

Fishermen across coastal communities such as Tanji, Gunjur and Bakau say fuel remains their biggest operational cost, with prices fluctuating frequently. One fisherman said: "When fuel goes up, we have no choice but to increase our prices. Otherwise we run at a loss."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Industry observers argue that The Gambia's rich marine resources are not being fully maximised due to the lack of shore-based infrastructure. With an 80-kilometre coastline and a large Exclusive Economic Zone, the sector has strong potential for growth if properly developed.

The proposed Banjul fish landing port is expected to centralise offloading, inspection, cold storage and processing services. Officials say it could also strengthen monitoring of catches and improve compliance with fisheries regulations.

Drammeh said the government will continue seeking support from development partners and private investors to finance the planned infrastructure, adding that job creation for young people remains a key priority.

"Fisheries can be a pillar of our economy if we invest correctly," he said. "The demand for fish is there. Our waters are productive. What we need now are the facilities to turn that resource into jobs, food security, and income for The Gambia."