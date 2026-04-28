Two Nigerians, Amaramiro Emmanuel, and Ekpenyong Andrew, have been killed in the ongoing violence in South Africa.

According to Ambassador Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, Consul-General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, they were killed by personnel of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Port Elizabeth.

Okey-Uche said killings had further raised questions about the safety of Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

She added that the separate incidents had thrown the deceased families, the Nigerian community and diplomatic missions in shock.

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The Consul-General noted the inherent danger over continuous generalisation in some quarters and tagging of well-meaning innocent Nigerians in the country as criminals.

Okey-Uche said, "On this, we are calling on South African authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the gruesome act to justice.

"Our position is that no matter what the allegations may be, there are lawful processes and steps to justice. All should be presumed innocent and granted fair treatment and hearing in a court of law.

"No one should take laws into their own hands under any circumstances. We hope to achieve the ultimate prosecution of the perpetrators," she said.

She appealed to Nigerian citizens to remain calm and law-abiding, as they conduct their legal activities and go about their daily lives in South Africa.

She said the Consulate had received the report of the preliminary investigation on the circumstances surrounding the deceased's death.

Emmanuel's untimely death allegedly resulted from injuries sustained during the brutal beatings by the military personnel on April 20, 2026.

His compatriot allegedly following an alleged altercation with members of the Tshwane Metro Police.

Andrew was apprehended on April 19, in Booysens area of Pretoria, and his body was subsequently discovered at the Pretoria Central Mortuary in circumstances.

"A formal case has been opened with the South African Police Service and the matter is being investigated.

"We welcome this development and underscore the importance of ensuring the investigation is conducted in a thorough, transparent, and impartial manner.

"In this regard, the Consulate-General respectfully calls on the relevant South African authorities, including the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), to expedite inquiries and establish the facts surrounding this incident," she said.

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According to her, the Consulate is in active engagement with the appropriate South African authorities and closely monitoring developments.

"We are poised to assist the family of the deceased to provide necessary Consular support and assistance," she said.

She further expressed condolences to the respective families of the deceased, while praying for their souls to rest in peace.

She promised to fulfill the Consulate's mandate focused on overseeing the welfare and fair treatment of all Nigerians.

The Nigerian envoy urged the Nigerian community in South Africa to remain calm, law-abiding and allow relevant authorities to carry out their investigations. (NAN)