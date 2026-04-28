Nigeria: 'African Countries Helped During Anti-Apartheid Struggle' - Ramaphosa Tells South Africans

27 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South African has urged his people engaging in xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals to remember the role other African countries in their struggles against colonialism and apartheid.

Ramaphosa gave the warning while delivering his keynote address at the 2026 Freedom Day national commemoration in Bloemfontein on Monday.

He said: "We should never allow the legitimate concerns of our communities about illegal migration to breed prejudice towards our fellow Africans.

"We must not allow these concerns to give rise to xenophobia directed towards people from other African countries or any other parts of the world.

"As a nation that defeated colonialism and apartheid through international solidarity, we carry a responsibility to advance constitutional values beyond our borders."

These remarks came against the backdrop of anti-foreigner protests and violence in South Africa, including attacks on Nigerians and Ghanaian.

In fact, two Nigerian nationals were killed by South African security personnel. Also, fresh protests are said to be planned in Gauteng Province this week.

Vanguard News

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