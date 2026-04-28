Zimbabwe: Teachers Threaten Strike Over Low Salaries, Issue 14-Day Ultimatum

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Teachers.
28 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Teachers have given the government a 14-day ultimatum to review their salaries, warning that the reopening of schools next month could be disrupted if no meaningful action is taken.

The educators are the latest group of civil servants to confront the government over wages, following recent protests by nurses.

The growing discontent comes despite the government announcing salary increases in April which civil servants have dismissed as inadequate.

In a letter addressed to the Public Service Commission, the Educators' Union of Zimbabwe (EUZ) expressed strong dissatisfaction with the salary review.

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"The US$320 uniform base across all grades is clear wage compression. The ZiG component is unstable and erodes real income.

"Salary structure does not match the cost of living, which is largely indexed in USD. Therefore, the conclusion from members is clear: There was no meaningful salary increment in real terms," said EUZ Secretary General Tapedza Zhou.

Salaries have become a major point of contention within the civil service, with the government maintaining its position on the April increments.

The standoff now threatens the reopening of schools for the second term, with some unions already calling for industrial action.

In a statement, EUZ spokesperson Herzel Mushayabasa criticised the grading system introduced by the government and outlined the union's demands.

"The Union is therefore calling for a significant review of the salary structure, with an increased and differentiated USD component, full payment of the US$80 teaching allowance in USD, immediate review and suspension of the current grading system pending stakeholder engagement, and reinstatement of critical allowances, including housing, transport, and rural incentives.

"The Union has given the employer a 14-day window to respond to these concerns. Should there be no meaningful engagement or resolution within this period, EUZ members have indicated their intention to take further action, including incapacitation and legal recourse.

"EUZ remains committed to constructive dialogue but emphasises that the dignity, welfare, and professional standing of teachers must be safeguarded as a matter of urgency," said Mushayabasa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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