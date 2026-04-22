Zimbabwe: Teachers' Union Backs Striking Nurses

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has declared its support for striking nurses accusing the government of failing to address worsening pay and working conditions across the public sector.

ARTUZ said it stood in solidarity with health workers describing the situation as "both immoral and unjust".

In a statement, the union criticised what it called inadequate salary increases saying they did not cover basic costs such as transport.

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"This is not negotiation, it is exploitation masked as governance," ARTUZ said.

The union also accused authorities of failing to honour previous agreements and of disregarding the welfare of public sector employees.

"A government that neglects its nurses and teachers is a government that has abandoned its people," the statement added.

ARTUZ called for an immediate and meaningful salary review, improved working conditions and adequate supplies in hospitals and schools.

It also urged the government to respect collective bargaining agreements and introduce allowances to help workers cope with transport, housing and rising living costs.

The union further called for an end to what it described as intimidation of workers exercising their right to strike.

ARTUZ said the concerns raised by nurses reflected broader challenges faced by workers across Zimbabwe.

"The struggle of nurses is not isolated," the union said adding that many workers were being asked to make "maximum sacrifice while offering minimum dignity".

It also urged trade unions, students and citizens to unite in support of what it called dignity, fairness and social justice.