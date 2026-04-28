Nigeria: Edo Govt Disowns Okpebholo's Aide Over Threats Against Opposition

The governor's aide is alleged to have said that members of the opposition, including Peter Obi, would be arrested and handed over to the police commissioner for onward transfer to Abuja.

The Edo State Government has distanced itself from alleged threats against opposition figures by Emmanuel Eghogho, an aide to Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Eghogho, a senior special assistant to the governor, was captured in a viral video on social media addressing the Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Agbonika.

In the video, he alleged that members of the opposition, including Peter Obi, would be arrested and handed over to the commissioner for onward transfer to Abuja.

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Mr Obi is one of the opposition leaders in Nigeria,

The video has since sparked public outrage.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua, said at a news conference in Benin on Monday that the state had nothing to do with Mr Eghogho's public outburst.

Mr Afegbua said the government would not tolerate political intimidation, thuggery or any form of suppression of opposition voices.

He stressed that the controversial remarks credited to Mr Eghogho did not represent the administration's position.

"We want to distance ourselves from that statement because it is not the position of the Edo State Government, but the voice of an individual that is answerable to existing laws of the land.

"The governor does not tolerate thuggery, political hegemony or any attempt to subdue or cow the opposition using subtle threats or otherwise.

"We welcome robust opposition engagement, constructive engagement and collective bargaining. Opposition helps ruling parties to think better," he said.

The commissioner described the trending video as "incendiary" and said the administration was focused on promoting peace, unity and democratic engagement in the state.

"It is not our article of trade. It is not our thematic focus as a government. We try as much as possible to promote unity of purpose and a spirit of camaraderie among all Edo residents," he said.

Okpebholo administration in the spotlight for sealing event centre

The Okpebholo administration was in the spotlight early this month for sealing an event centre in Edo after a party where popular Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem, who performed there, criticised President Bola Tinubu's administration.

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In the clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the rapper mocked Mr Tinubu, saying that despite heavy security operatives accompanying him, the president failed to enter Gari Yawaye, Angwan Rukuba, Jos North LGA, Plateau State, where about 30 people were killed on 29 March.

Mr Tinubu arrived at the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Heipang around 4:59 p.m on 2 April, roughly 36 kilometres from the scene of the massacre, and addressed a gathering of politicians, traditional rulers, and select victims before departing.

At the event in Edo, Mr Abdulkareem came hard on Mr Tinubu, accusing him of being the worst president in the country.

He stressed that anyone supporting the president and his party, the All Progressives Congress would suffer for their wrong choice.

The rapper subsequently did a brief performance in which he lamented the economic hardship in Nigeria, blaming the president for it.

The Edo State Government later unsealed the event centre.