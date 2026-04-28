Nigeria: Firm Sues Navy, AGF Over Auctioned Vessel, Seeks N771m Damage

A Lagos-based maritime company, Sea Delights Marine Wreckage Limited, has filed a high-stakes suit before a Federal High Court in Lagos against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Nigerian Navy over the alleged obstruction of its lawful acquisition of a vessel bought through a court-ordered auction.

Also joined as first and second defendants in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/793/2026 are the Chief Registrar and the Deputy Chief Registrar (Admiralty) of the Federal High Court.

The plaintiff is seeking, jointly and severally, a total sum of N771 million, covering the purchase price of the vessel, damages, legal fees, and the cost of instituting the suit.

Sea Delights Marine Wreckage Limited told the court that it paid N130 million for the vessel, MT Dejikun, in July 2024, but has since been denied possession due to what it described as unlawful interference and disobedience of court orders by the AGF and the Nigerian Navy.

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Among other reliefs, the firm is asking the court for a declaration that the Chief Registrar and Deputy Chief Registrar breached the contract of sale by failing to hand over the vessel after completing the auction process.

It also seeks a declaration that the actions of the AGF, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Nigerian Navy in preventing it from taking possession of the vessel are ultra vires and contrary to subsisting court orders.

The plaintiff is further asking for an order rescinding the contract of sale, citing the failure to deliver the vessel and the resulting deterioration and loss of value.

In addition, the company wants the court to set aside the auction sale, arguing that the defendants have become incapable of transferring possession due to external interference.

It is also seeking a refund of the N130 million purchase price with accrued interest, alongside an order directing the AGF, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Nigerian Navy to pay interest on the sum from July 11, 2024, until final judgment.

The firm is demanding N500 million as punitive and exemplary damages for being wrongfully denied possession of the vessel, as well as N10 million as legal fees and N1 million as the cost of the suit.

In its statement of claim, deposed to by its Managing Partner, Bukoye Omoyemi, the company stated that the vessel was sold pursuant to an order of the Federal High Court's Admiralty Division on July 3, 2023, to prevent further deterioration after years of detention at the Nigerian Navy Kirikiri Anchorage in Lagos.