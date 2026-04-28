Nigeria: Again Insurgents Kill 29 in Fresh Attack in Adamawa

No fewer than 29 persons have been confirmed death in a fresh attack by insurgents in Gombi local government areas of Adamawa State.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has confirmed the fatality rate during on the spot visit to Guyaku community the affected community in Gombi local government area of the state monday.

Fintiri described the incident as both tragic and unacceptable.

The governor reassured residents of his administration's commitment to strengthening security.

While addressing the community, Fintiri emphasized his government's determination to collaborate with security agencies to prevent further attacks and restore peace to the region.

Tension remains high in the community, as fear and grief continue to grip residents, especially women, children, and the elderly, many of whom have fled their homes over fears of another attack.

The Emir of Gombi who doubles as Kumo Gombi, Aggrey Ali of stated that the attackers operated for several hours, killing many residents, burning places of worship, and destroying property, including motorcycles.

Eye witness said the attackers storm and killed youths mainly who are playing football sunday evening in the affected communities.

Security personnels was said to have arrived the scene late after the attackers might have left LEADERSHIP gathered