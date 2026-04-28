Nigeria: Suspected Meningitis Outbreak Kills Many in Sokoto

Residents have raised concerns over a suspected outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis that has been claiming the lives in Kurawa village, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Children and teenagers are the most affected victims.

Sources from the village's health facility said the situation has worsened in recent days, with an estimated two to three deaths recorded daily, mostly among people aged between two and 20 years.

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According to the sources, there has been a steady influx of patients seeking medical attention, as fear grips the community over the "unknown illness".

"People troop to the hospital every day in large numbers seeking treatment. We are overwhelmed and do not know what it is that has been killing our people almost on a daily basis," one of the sources said.

They noted that many of the victims died before the illness was properly diagnosed, adding that residents were later advised to avoid sleeping in enclosed rooms due to the prevailing heat conditions.

Residents described symptoms including unconsciousness, severe neck pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, high fever and, in some cases, foaming from the mouth, all consistent with meningitis.

"In some cases, a child would first complain of neck pain before becoming unconscious," another source said.

Despite the interventions, locals expressed concern that the disease has not subsided, raising fears that it could be something other than meningitis.

"We were told it is meningitis, but the disease is not stopping. That is why people are beginning to suspect it could be something else entirely," a resident said.

However, a hospital source insisted that only three deaths were recorded at the facility, noting that most victims died at home.

The source added that many victims die within 24 hours of showing symptoms.

The village head, Mudassir Abdullahi Kurawa (Wakilin Malumfashin Kurawa) of the area, also confirmed the incident, saying the disease is suspected to be meningitis.

"Within our town alone, about 10 to 15 people have died, excluding those in surrounding villages. The victims, mostly children, range between the ages of two and 10," he said.

He added that the outbreak began about three weeks ago.

The village head also said on Saturday alone, 15 patients were admitted, and 3 of them died instantly.

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Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Faruk Abubakar Wurno, confirmed the development, stating that he was informed of the situation on Sunday.

"I received the report on Sunday and immediately deployed health personnel to investigate what is happening and to provide necessary medications free of charge," he said.

However, he noted that the exact number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.