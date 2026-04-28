Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills 29 in Adamawa

Terrorists have killed at least 29 people in an attack on Sabon-Gari village in Guyaku District, Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

A resident, Nimfas Bala, told Daily Trust that the attack occurred on Sunday evening around 5:00 pm, when many villagers had gathered to watch a local football competition.

He said the attackers stormed the area, shooting sporadically and causing panic as players and spectators fled in different directions.

He said the assailants split into two groups and surrounded the community, shooting residents on sight.

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"I personally counted 29 bodies, while many others are still missing," Bala said, adding that a church was set ablaze, destroying musical instruments and plastic chairs.

He further said that the attackers, who arrived on motorcycles, burnt 42 motorcycles belonging to players and spectators at the football field.

Several provision shops were also looted, with food and other items carted away, he added.

Bala said the insurgents were later sighted moving towards the Sambisa forest axis with the looted items.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who visited the affected community on Monday, confirmed the death toll and described the attack as "tragic and unacceptable."

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and assured residents of renewed collaboration with security agencies to prevent a recurrence.

The traditional ruler of the area, Aggrey Ali, said the attackers operated for hours, killing residents and destroying property. He called for increased security presence in the area.

Gombi LGA, which shares a boundary with the Sambisa Forest, remains vulnerable due to its difficult terrain, which is often exploited by insurgents.

ISIL (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Al Jazeera, which cited a statement the group shared on Telegram.