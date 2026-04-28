Nigeria: Defence Chief Asks Veterans to Strengthen Peace Efforts in Communities

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has urged military veterans to serve as first responders in their communities, demonstrating enduring commitment and strengthening peace efforts across the country.

Gen. Oluyede gave the charge yesterday at the opening of the Mediation and Conflict Resolution Skills Accreditation and Certificate Training for veterans in Abuja.

The training was organised by the Retired Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces in collaboration with the Mediation Training Institute Nigeria and the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

The CDS said the training reflects the evolving nature of security challenges in the country, noting that conflict resolution and alternative dispute resolution have become vital non-kinetic dimensions of military operations aimed at addressing disputes through dialogue, negotiation, and structured engagement to ensure enduring peace.

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He said while kinetic responses remain necessary, experience has shown that sustainable stability is more effectively achieved when conflicts are de-escalated early and resolved before they spiral beyond control.

"This initiative, therefore, complements ongoing military efforts by strengthening the human and community-based aspects of peacebuilding," the CDS said.

"The event marks a significant milestone in our collective effort to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture through innovation, inclusiveness and strategic foresight. It reflects a clear recognition that national security is not sustained by active personnel alone, but also by the enduring value of those who have served with honour and continue to carry the spirit of service."

The Defence Chief noted that veterans represent a reservoir of experience, discipline and institutional memory that must not be overlooked, as many have benefited from both operational exposure and academic advancement, thereby giving them a deep understanding of the dynamics of conflict, the cost of war, and the value of peace.

He said through this initiative, the DHQ and the partners had deliberately created a structured and lawful platform to harness these strengths, equipping the participants with modern skills in mediation, negotiation, crisis communication and peacebuilding, describing it as a "transition from the battlefield to the negotiation table", where veterans' insights and credibility can help foster stability and cohesion across communities.

According to him, beyond the broader task of managing communal conflicts, the training also addresses foundational layers such as family mediation, counselling, intelligence gathering and workplace conflict management.

The CDS said, "These seemingly smaller units often form the roots of larger disputes. By addressing them effectively, we strengthen the foundations of peace at the grassroots level. This programme is therefore not just about training, but about purpose, continuity and national development.

"Let me emphasise that the role envisioned for you our veterans goes beyond passive engagement. You are expected to serve as first-line responders within your communities, promoting peaceful coexistence, facilitating dialogue and supporting early warning mechanisms through credible information gathering."

The Defence Chief said that soldiers who have witnessed the devastation of conflict were better placed to counsel restraint and advocate for peace.

"In this regard, your contribution extends beyond maintaining peace to actively preventing conflict and supporting the broader security architecture of Nigeria at the same time.

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"I am encouraged by the structured and non-operational nature of this framework, which ensures that your roles remain complementary to existing security institutions and aligned with our constitutional responsibilities," the CDS said.

The president, Coalition of Concerned Veterans Association, Isaac Oguntuyi, described the programme as a continuation of national service, urging beneficiaries to cascade the training to other veterans across the country.

He said retired personnel remain committed to national stability and must continue to contribute to peacebuilding efforts.

Similarly, national cpoordinator of Retired Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces (REMENAF), Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, said veterans were well placed to support intelligence gathering, community engagement and conflict prevention due to their operational experience.