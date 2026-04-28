Nigeria Demands Probe Over Killing of 2 Citizens in South Africa

The Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg has condemned the killing of two Nigerians, Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew, by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel on April 25, in Port Elizabeth.

The Consul-General, Amb. Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, disclosed this in a statement on Monday following the passing of the two compatriots.

Okey-Uche said, "On this, we are calling on South African authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the gruesome act to justice.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Our position is that no matter what the allegations may be, there are lawful processes and steps to justice. All should be presumed innocent and granted fair treatment and a hearing in a court of law.

"No one should take the law into their own hands under any circumstances. We hope to achieve the ultimate prosecution of the perpetrators."

Okey-Uche said the killings had further raised questions about the safety of Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

She added that the separate incidents had thrown the deceased families, the Nigerian community and diplomatic missions in shock.

The Consul-General noted the inherent danger of continuous generalisation in some quarters and tagging of well-meaning, innocent Nigerians in the country as criminals.

She appealed to Nigerian citizens to remain calm and law-abiding as they conduct their legal activities and go about their daily lives in South Africa.

She said that the Consulate had received the report of the preliminary investigation on the circumstances surrounding the deceased's death.

Emmanuel's untimely death allegedly resulted from injuries sustained during the brutal beatings by the military personnel on April 20, 2026.

Andrew was apprehended on April 19 in the Booysens area of Pretoria, and his body was subsequently discovered at the Pretoria Central Mortuary.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government of Nigeria has congratulated South Africa on the occasion of Freedom Day, commemorated annually on 27 April.

Freedom Day marks the historic democratic elections of 1994, which ushered in a new era of majority rule in South Africa and signalled the formal end of apartheid.

A statement by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Nigeria's relationship with South Africa is rooted in a shared history of struggle and solidarity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"During the apartheid era, Nigeria stood firmly at the forefront of the international campaign against racial oppression, providing political, diplomatic, and material support to the liberation movements of South Africa.

"This historic bond of solidarity has since evolved into a robust bilateral partnership anchored on mutual respect, shared democratic values, and a common vision for Africa's development," he said.

Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with South Africa while noting the recent attacks on foreign nationals in some major cities of the country.

"As brotherly countries, Nigeria wishes to use the occasion of the anniversary of Freedom Day to call on the Government of South Africa to protect the lives and prosperity of foreigners from fellow African countries currently residing in their country," the statement added.