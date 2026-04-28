Nigeria: Govt Targets December for Completion of Kano-Maradi Railway

The federal government has stated that major works on the Kaduna-Kano-Maradi rail line will be completed by December.

Speaking during a media briefing yesterday in Abuja, the Director of Rail Development at the Ministry of Transport, Finbarr James Zirra, said both projects have seen above 60 percent completion and, when ready, will ease road transportation and reduce the cost of materials as goods move through the route.

"The completion of the project has multiple effects and the indirect effect from the train line is so enormous that by the time we start operation, we'll feel the impact in other sectors. There will be dry ports along the line, so that we'll be able to harness all those activities or commercial investment towards ensuring that with seamless effort, we are able to bring them together."

He added that the project will see Kano have the largest terminal and will reinforce the city's position as the biggest commercial centre, with goods and passengers expected from all over the country.

He added that the government is starting with Lagos to Kano and focus will soon be turned to Lagos to Port Harcourt railway and Port Harcourt to Kano.

"So, you can see that Kano is central to most of the activities of the train sector. So, basically, the government is investing a lot in that region to make sure that the issue of transportation, in terms of train itself and intermodal transportation, is properly addressed."