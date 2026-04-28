Nigeria: Elders Raise Alarm Over Imposition of APC Guber Candidate in Adamawa

A group of elders in Adamawa State have expressed opposition to what they described as attempts by unnamed interests within the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impose a governorship candidate in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, Markus Gundiri on behalf of the Gongola People of Adamawa which represents ethnic nationalities from the former Gongola region, warned that any attempt to circumvent internal democracy in the selection of the party's flag bearer would be firmly resisted.

"We will not accept, tolerate, or allow any form of imposition on our people," the group said. "Such tendencies are an affront to internal party democracy and a dangerous slide towards political authoritarianism."

They stressed that the choice of a governorship candidate must emerge from a transparent, free and fair primary election, warning that any manipulation of the process could weaken the party's chances in the general election.

"All aspirants must be given a level playing field. Whoever emerges must do so through the genuine choice of party members and delegates, not through the dictates of a powerful few," the elders added.

The elders insisted that while they support the continuation of President Bola Tinubu's administration and the broader objectives of the APC at the national level, such support does not extend to what they termed "undemocratic imposition" of candidates at the state level.