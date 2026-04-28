Nigeria: NSC Charges Nigerian Athletes to Excel At World Athletics Relays

press release

A total of 24 athletes will represent Nigeria at the championships, with the team comprising a mix of experienced performers and emerging talents.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has urged Nigerian athletes to deliver strong performances at the 2026 World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Director General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, charged the athletes to compete with discipline, unity, and determination as they represent the country on the global stage.

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"The entire nation stands firmly behind you," Mr Olopade said. "We have absolute faith in your ability to deliver and make Nigeria proud."

He noted that the competition offers Nigeria an important opportunity to reaffirm its standing in international athletics and encouraged the athletes to aim for podium finishes while also securing qualification slots for upcoming global events.

Mr Olopade added that he will be present in Gaborone to support the team, describing his trip as a demonstration of the Federal Government's commitment to sports development and athlete success.

A total of 24 athletes will represent Nigeria at the championships, with the team comprising a mix of experienced performers and emerging talents.

Team Nigeria departed for Botswana on Monday aboard Ethiopian Airlines, while some foreign-based athletes are expected to join the squad directly at the venue.

The Nigerian contingent will compete in all six relay events at the competition, scheduled to hold from 2 to 3 May 2026.

This year's World Athletics Relays is particularly significant as it serves as a qualification pathway to the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

The NSC assured the athletes of its full support, as well as the backing of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, as they aim to deliver strong performances in Botswana.