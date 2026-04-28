Liberia: Boakai's Liberia - When Liberia's Economic Expansion Fails Its People

opinion

The current data on Liberia's economy paints an optimistic picture, indicating a recovery, but for millions of citizens, the reality is starkly different. Though the economy is reportedly growing at its fastest pace in two years, many households are struggling under the weight of a severe cost-of-living crisis.

According to the World Bank, Liberia's economy experienced a growth of 5.1 percent in 2025, surpassing the forecasted 4.6 percent. This marks the strongest annual performance since 2022 and suggests that the nation might be on the mend after years of turmoil. Yet, for countless Liberians, this so-called recovery is merely a statistic and fails to translate into real improvements in their lives. It's essential to recognize that behind the numbers, the lived experiences of many are still filled with hardship and uncertainty.

In 2024, President Joseph Boakai rolled out sweeping economic reforms designed to tackle deep-rooted structural issues in the economy. Early signs indicate that these reforms are beginning to stabilize critical macroeconomic indicators. External reserves have surged to approximately $576 million--marking the highest level in nearly three decades--while the Liberian dollar has shown modest signs of strengthening this year. Although inflation remains a concern, it has started to ease, particularly in light of the anticipated 2026 Iran conflict.

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Yet, despite these promising statistics, living standards continue to plummet. Over the past two years, soaring inflation has severely diminished purchasing power, leaving low-income households and the once-stable middle class grappling with financial strain. Basic necessities, especially food and energy, have become increasingly out of reach for many.

The skyrocketing prices of staple foods highlight the urgent nature of the crisis. Wages, unfortunately, have failed to keep pace. Even as food inflation shows hints of moderation, millions of Liberians still struggle to afford decent meals. This stark reality reveals a troubling disconnect between economic growth and the well-being of the population, underscoring the need for renewed focus on human welfare amid these reforms.

Liberia is facing an increasingly severe poverty crisis, with projections indicating that by 2026, the situation will deteriorate further. Currently, approximately half of the population lives below the national poverty line, and estimates suggest that this number could rise to around 51 percent. Such a figure would represent one of the highest levels of poverty recorded in Liberia's history, highlighting a deepening crisis that affects millions of lives.

This alarming trend underscores a troubling reality: economic growth that fails to create meaningful employment or improve incomes does little to enhance the quality of life for the average citizen. At the heart of Liberia's economic challenges lies a fundamentally weak productive base. While sectors such as finance and telecommunications have shown remarkable growth, traditional industries that typically provide substantial employment opportunities remain stagnant or are declining.

The manufacturing sector exemplifies this issue vividly. According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), manufacturing currently accounts for only a small percentage of total employment in Liberia, which is estimated to be between 0.9% and 6.5%. Furthermore, the sector's contribution to the country's real economic output is alarmingly low. For instance, in the fourth quarter of 2025, manufacturing accounted for a mere 6% of GDP in real terms, a significant decline from 23.28% recorded in the preceding quarter. This sharp drop is indicative of a broader loss of investor confidence in the manufacturing sector as various structural issues continue to undermine its viability.

Investors remain increasingly cautious due to several persistent obstacles, including exceedingly high energy costs, inadequate infrastructure, currency volatility, and an unpredictable policy environment. These challenges create a climate of uncertainty that discourages investment in manufacturing, ultimately stifling potential job creation.

The ramifications of a declining manufacturing sector are predictable and troubling. A slowdown in manufacturing directly correlates with reduced job creation; as fewer jobs are available, poverty levels inevitably rise. Conversely, as poverty increases, economic growth risks becoming disconnected from the well-being of the population it is meant to uplift. When citizens cannot secure stable employment or earn a living wage, the fruits of economic growth do not enrich their lives.

Given this scenario, Liberia's primary challenge is not merely to achieve economic growth but to pursue growth that fosters inclusive prosperity. The goal must be to create an economy that supports job creation across various sectors, especially in manufacturing and other labor-intensive industries, to ensure that the benefits of growth are shared broadly among the population. Addressing these systemic issues is crucial for reversing the cycle of poverty and building a more equitable future for all Liberians.

Liberia stands at a pivotal juncture where achieving sustained economic growth of 8 to 10 percent annually is crucial for enhancing living standards. This growth must not be driven solely by consumption or extractive industries; rather, it needs to be firmly rooted in productivity, industrialization, and large-scale job creation.

Revitalizing the manufacturing sector should be regarded as a national imperative. To restore investor confidence, we must ensure reliable electricity, provide affordable credit for producers, enhance logistics infrastructure, and implement stable trade policies. The transition from policies on paper to practical, operational industrial zones and export-processing hubs is essential for attracting investment.

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Equally pressing is the modernization of agriculture. Food insecurity remains a significant contributor to inflation and poverty. With nearly 47% of households facing food insecurity and 30% of children aged 6 to 59 months suffering from stunted growth due to malnutrition, the need for reform is urgent. While agriculture employs over 70% of the workforce, it relies heavily on subsistence farming, and the reliance on imports for over 60% of rice makes Liberia vulnerable to global market fluctuations.

Investing in storage facilities, irrigation systems, rural roads, and agricultural technology has the potential to significantly boost food supply and create millions of jobs throughout the value chain.

Moreover, targeted social protection measures are imperative. Economic reforms can bring about short-term challenges before yielding long-term benefits. Without safety nets such as cash transfers, food subsidies for vulnerable households, and employment programs, the most disadvantaged citizens will bear an undue burden.

Ultimately, the true measure of our success will not be in GDP figures or foreign reserves but in ensuring that ordinary Liberians can access food, secure meaningful employment, and regain hope for the future. Growth reflected only in statistics is not true prosperity. For Liberia, the challenge ahead is to transform economic expansion into lasting relief for every citizen.