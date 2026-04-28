Liberia: Maryland County - LERC Dedicates Southeast Regional Office

PLEEBO, Maryland County, April 28, 2026 - The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) has officially dedicated its Southeast Regional Office in Pleebo, Maryland County, marking a significant step toward strengthening electricity regulation and consumer protection across southeastern Liberia.

The newly established regional office is expected to enhance regulatory governance and improve oversight of electricity service providers operating in the region, particularly Lib Energy, which serves several southeastern counties.

According to Cllr Steve Joe-Joe, the office will play a critical role in inspecting and monitoring utility performance, addressing service delivery concerns, and ensuring the timely resolution of customer complaints.

Speaking during the dedication ceremony, Claude J. Katta, chairman of the board of commissioners, described the opening of the office as part of the Commission's broader effort to decentralize its operations and bring regulatory services closer to electricity consumers in rural Liberia.

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He emphasized that the Southeast Regional Office will serve residents and communities across Maryland, Grand Gedeh, River Gee, and parts of Nimba Counties, making it easier for customers in those areas to report grievances, seek regulatory intervention, and access information related to electricity tariffs and service standards.

He disclosed that the establishment of the office demonstrates the Commission's commitment to improving accountability in the energy sector and ensuring that utility providers adhere to national regulations and performance standards.

For his part, Maryland County Superintendent Henry B. Cole welcomed the move, expressing hope that LERC's regional presence will help improve electricity reliability, transparency, and responsiveness from service providers.

The dedication of the LERC sub-office comes amid increasing public demand for improved electricity supply and stronger regulatory action over service irregularities in southeastern Liberia.

The program was held on Monday, April 27, 2026, and brought together local leaders, youths, women, and LIB Energy, among others.