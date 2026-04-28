Liberia: Sen. Dopoh Champions Local Gold Refining for National Growth

Senator Francis Dopoh of River Gee County has called for comprehensive reforms in Liberia's gold and mining sector, emphasizing the need for stronger policies to ensure the country fully benefits from its mineral resources.

In an exclusive interview on Monday, Senator Dopoh highlighted that a proposed gold refinery would serve as a key component of broader initiatives to modernize the minerals sector and bolster Liberia's economic recovery and long-term growth.

The senator stressed that processing gold locally, rather than exporting it in raw form, would increase government revenues, boost foreign exchange earnings, and drive industrial expansion.

"When we refine our gold at home, we retain more value within our economy. Such a shift would position Liberia more competitively in the global minerals market," Dopoh explained.

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He also underscored the potential for job creation, noting that establishing a refinery and related infrastructure could generate employment across mining, processing, transportation, and support services, especially in mineral-rich regions like River Gee County.

Senator Dopoh addressed concerns about governance and transparency, stating that the proposed legislation is designed to tackle persistent issues such as illegal mining and gold smuggling. He said the bill aims to strengthen regulatory oversight, improve traceability, and formalize the sector, thereby reducing illicit activities that have historically drained national revenue.

Overall, Dopoh described the reforms as a comprehensive effort to transform Liberia's gold sector into a more accountable, productive, and inclusive industry, delivering tangible benefits to both the nation and local communities.

In a related development, Senator Dopoh criticized Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh for making remarks about the size of the Liberian Army compared to Guinea's forces. Dopoh called the comments "untimely" and said they were inappropriate coming from someone with Konneh's long public service record.

Dopoh also dismissed speculation that recent Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) recruitment is linked to tensions along the Liberia-Guinea border, clarifying that the process is part of routine efforts to bolster the army's ranks and replace retiring personnel.