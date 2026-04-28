Liberia: Maryland Residents Blast Lib Energy Over Poor Power Supply

Tensions ran high at a public tariff assessment hearing in Pleebo City on Monday as residents of Maryland County sharply criticized LIB Energy over persistent irregular electricity supply, prompting the company's local manager to issue a public apology for what he described as "worrisome and embarrassing" service failures.

The hearing, organized by the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission at Pleebo City Hall, brought together local government officials, utility representatives, and concerned citizens to assess electricity tariffs and review LIB Energy's performance as the county's power provider.

Among those in attendance were Maryland County Superintendent Henry B. Cole, Pleebo City Mayor Larry Geekor, LERC commissioners, representatives from the Liberia Electricity Corporation, youth leaders, elders, and scores of residents.

During the hearing, numerous citizens voiced frustration over what they described as unstable and unreliable electricity service since LIB Energy assumed operations in 2023.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Residents alleged that despite paying significant electricity tariffs, they have seen little to no improvement in service delivery and have often been forced to purchase electrical materials themselves, including wires, conductors, transformers, cables, and other installation equipment to connect their communities to the grid.

"We are paying for current, buying our own materials, and still suffering from unstable electricity," one resident lamented during the hearing. "There is no justification for extending this company's operations if things continue this way."

Several citizens accused the company of failing to deliver meaningful development since taking over electricity supply in the county, noting that unstable power has repeatedly damaged household appliances and disrupted businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities.

They called on the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission to deny any extension of LIB Energy's operational mandate and instead consider replacing the company's management.

Responding to the criticism, Maryland Grid Manager for LIB Energy, Henry Hodge, publicly apologized to residents and acknowledged the seriousness of the complaints.

"We strongly apologize for the irregularities and challenges our customers are facing," Hodge said. "It is worrisome, and frankly embarrassing, but we are operating under constraints because we are working as contractors in line with the Liberia Electricity Corporation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hodge maintained that despite the difficulties, the company has long-term plans to improve electricity access and service reliability in the county, outlining expansion ambitions for 2027 and 2029 if allowed to continue operations.

"We have bigger plans moving forward, but we need the chance and support to execute them," he added.

Superintendent Henry B. Cole, speaking on behalf of the county administration, echoed residents' frustrations and urged regulators to take the concerns seriously.

He further recommended that the electricity tariff charged by LIB Energy be reduced from 25 cents per kilowatt-hour to 20 cents per kilowatt-hour, arguing that a reduction would help ease public tension while the company works to improve service.

"The people's concerns are legitimate and must be addressed," Cole stated. "If service remains poor, the tariff burden should not remain this high."

The heated hearing underscored growing dissatisfaction with electricity service in Maryland County and increased pressure on regulators to determine whether LIB Energy should continue operating under its current arrangement.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission has not announced when it will issue a final determination regarding the tariff review or the complaints raised against the company, but officials assured residents that the matter would be addressed.