Nigeria: ADC S-West Leadership Reasserts Authority, Rejects Rival Claim

ABUJA — The South-West leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by Hon. Rahman Owokoniran, has restated its authority, rejecting what it described as an invalid claim to the zone's chairmanship by Akinbowale Omole.

The development brings into focus a growing struggle over control of the party's structure in the South-West, with the Owokoniran camp insisting it is the recognised leadership backed by the national headquarters and dismissing any parallel arrangement.

The position was contained in a statement by Dr Babatunde Oke, National Director of Communication and Programmes of the ADC, on behalf of the South-West leadership.

The leadership said its earlier communication had been misrepresented and maintained that it never suggested any break from the party's national leadership.

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"The inauguration of the Owokoniran South-West leadership was properly documented and consented to by the national headquarters of our great party," the statement said.

According to Oke, the exercise was conducted by the Deputy National Chairman, Dr Bamidele Ajadi, in the presence of South-West state chairmen and other senior stakeholders, with a report subsequently submitted to the national chairman after prior approval.

The statement also rejected claims that the National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, conducted a separate inauguration or issued appointment letters, questioning the basis for such actions.

It added that any change in party leadership must follow due process through the National Executive Council (NEC), stressing that the office of the National Secretary is administrative.

The South-West leadership reaffirmed its loyalty to the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Senator David Mark, saying it has maintained a stable working relationship with the national body.

"The impression that we are rebellious against the national leadership is not only funny but exposes hypocrisy and lack of decorum," it said.

It warned that the development could undermine the party's progress in the region.

"It's not just dirty politics but a symptom of sabotage against the success of ADC in the South-West.

"If truly they love ADC, rather than pursuing shadows, we enjoin them to rally round the constituted leadership, if they are not sponsored," it added.