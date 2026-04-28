Nigeria: Proton Security Warns of Heightened Election Risks, Calls for Nationwide Vigilance

As Nigeria approaches another election cycle, Proton Security Services Limited has issued a nationwide advisory warning of heightened risks typically associated with politically sensitive periods. The firm noted that election seasons in Nigeria have consistently triggered surges in political tension, criminal opportunism and coordinated disruptions to public order, with far-reaching consequences for economic activity, critical infrastructure and public safety.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of Proton Security Services Limited, Mr Adekunmi Odebunmi, emphasised that election cycles must be treated as high-risk national periods requiring deliberate and coordinated safeguards.

"Elections in Nigeria are no longer routine civic exercises; they represent periods of systemic stress where vulnerabilities across security, infrastructure and information systems are exposed and exploited," he said, adding that vigilance, preparedness and shared responsibility are essential to safeguarding lives, protecting assets and preserving democratic integrity.

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Proton's security assessment identifies a convergence of threats across the country, many of which intensify during election periods. These include insurgency in the North-East, banditry and kidnapping in the North-West and North-Central, secessionist tensions in the South-East, militancy in the Niger Delta, and rising urban crime in major cities. The firm also warned of increasing cybersecurity risks, including fraud, phishing and attacks on telecommunications infrastructure, which could further strain critical national systems.

Historical precedents underscore the gravity of these risks. The 2011 post-election violence resulted in over 800 deaths and widespread displacement, while the 2019 general elections recorded incidents of ballot snatching, arson and targeted attacks on electoral and public infrastructure. The EndSARS protests further demonstrated how rapidly civil unrest can escalate nationwide, disrupting transport networks, businesses and communication systems.

For the record, data underscores the scale of the threat: the European Union Election Observation Mission recorded at least 361 fatalities during the 2019 election cycle, while the Nigeria Watch Project documented more than 17,000 violent deaths in 2015, with political unrest a significant contributing factor.

Mr Odebunmi observed that risks span the entire electoral timeline, from pre-election mobilisation to post-election reactions, each phase presenting distinct challenges. "We are already seeing warning signs -- rising tensions, misinformation, cyber threats, vandalism and criminal opportunism," he stated. "Nigeria cannot afford a reactive approach to election security. Prevention, coordination and real-time intelligence will determine whether the cycle remains stable or becomes disruptive."

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Proton further highlighted that critical sectors such as telecommunications, energy, transportation and financial services face heightened exposure during election cycles, with disruptions capable of triggering wider economic and operational instability. The firm stressed the need for integrated security operations, real-time intelligence systems and robust business continuity planning to mitigate potential shocks.

Proton emphasised that urban centres, transport corridors and commercial districts remain particularly exposed, while educational institutions face heightened vulnerability. The company urged organisations, institutions and government agencies to adopt proactive security measures and stressed that only through collaboration, awareness and strategic preparedness can a peaceful and orderly election process be achieved. With proactive planning, sustained investment in intelligence and strong institutional coordination, the risks associated with election periods can be effectively managed, safeguarding both Nigeria's democratic process and its economic stability.