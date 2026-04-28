Liberia: Bomi Lawmaker's Woe Deepens Amid Motion for Further Probe By Rules and Order Committee

Monrovia — The trouble on the shoulders of Bomi County Electoral District #3 Representative, Sam P. Jallah, is deepening by the day as he is now being forwarded for further investigation before the Committee on Rules, Order and Administration or ROA.

The House took the decision through its leadership on Monday, April 27 following inquiry into sentimental statements attributed to the Bomi County lawmaker in a voice recording in his district chatroom on the recently passed US$53M Supplemental Budget.

Key Reason For His Investigation

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In a voice that circulated different social media platforms, a voice believed to be that of Rep. Jallah is heard contesting the recent legislative action by Plenary of the House of Representatives, stating that "One person can just sit and sign the budget."

The decision to investigate Rep. Jallah stems from numerous complaints from several members of the House regarding remarks made by him particularly in relation to the passage of the Supplementary Budget.

Leadership Inquest

The Bomi County lawmaker, as was requested, appeared on Monday to respond to queries surrounding inconsistencies in his public comments, including claims that appear to contradict official legislative actions.

Rep. Jallah is accused of making unsubstantiated claims that do not align with documented proceedings, including instances where he allegedly signed official documents and later denied doing so.

His statement, the House says, has drawn concern among members, prompting calls for clarification and accountability.

Motion For Further Investigation

During a leadership meeting held on Monday, a motion was proffered by Bong County Electoral District #3 Representative, Josiah Marvin Cole, requesting that Rep. Jallah submit himself to the Committee on Rules, Order and Administration for a full investigation into the matter. The motion was subsequently endorsed, paving the way for the Committee's review.

As per the decision by the Leadership, the ROA Committee will conduct its inquiry and report its findings and recommendations to Plenary for further legislative action.

Call For Cooperation

Ahead of the investigation, Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon Koon is calling on the Bomi County lawmaker to fully cooperate with the Committee throughout the investigative process, emphasizing the importance of upholding the integrity, decorum, and rules governing the House.

The committee is expected to carry out its investigation and report to plenary upon the resumption of session in May.

The Debacle

Taking cue from previous investigations wherein lawmakers at the Lower House summoned for said investigation, a debacle is lying ahead as he is most likely to be held guilty.

Though far different from the former Rep. Yekeh Kolubah's scenario, it's a semblance of Grand Gedeh County District 3 Representative Jacob Debee, and others who had been asked to unconditionally publicly apologize - thus ruining their own credibility before the public.

Rep. Jallah's Controversial Claims

Of most recent, Rep. Jallah has been in the middle of controversies at the House of Representatives, providing sensitive information that somewhat renders actions taken at the Lower Chambers unconstitutional or null and void.

Despite his signature being captured among the 49 signatories on the resolution document, the Bomi County lawmaker distanced ever endorsing the Resolution that led to the removal of former Montserrado County Electoral District 10 Representative, Yekeh Y. Kolubah, a revelation that could have somewhat or better still has the propensity to unravel the numbers behind the controversial vote and potentially "save" the expelled lawmaker if proven true.

In a video that went viral on social media and subsequently in an interview with this paper, Rep. Jallah, who expressed dismay over how his signature got on the list of signees of the resolution, pointed out that he did not at any point in time sign a resolution that led to the removal of the Montserrado County lawmaker.

At the same time, a voice recording attributed to Rep. Jallah that undermines the decision of the passage of the Supplemental Budget was released to the public. In that recording, the voice believed to be that of Rep. Rep. Jallah heard explained that the report for the passage was never signed by lawmakers over demand for their salary.

Speaker Koon's Clarification

Addressing the controversy over the Supplementary Budget, Speaker Koon clarified that the process was duly conducted by both the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate, in keeping with established legislative procedures.

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He explained that the report was endorsed by a simple majority, with more than nine members of the Committee on Ways, Means and Finance and five members of the Public Accounts Committee affixing their signatures in support of the measure.

Speaker Koon further questioned assertions that if the budget was not properly signed, that concurrence by the Liberian Senate would not have occurred without full procedural compliance and proper documentation.

Caveat to Lawmakers

The Speaker urged lawmakers, particularly newly elected members, to exercise responsibility in their public communications, warning that inaccurate or unverified statements risk undermining the credibility of the Legislature.

"The House of Representatives is a rule-based institution," he emphasized, urging members to familiarize themselves with its procedures and ensure their conduct reflects the integrity of the body.

Koon also reminded the public that the Legislature has the constitutional authority to convene at any time under a special session when necessary.