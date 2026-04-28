Liberia: Diaspora Liberian Larsah Challenges Accuracy of Senator Konneh's Claim On Guinea Military Power

Monrovia — A political and security debate has intensified following remarks made by Senator Amara Konneh during a recent Liberian Senate session, where discussions centered on the approved supplementary budget and national defense.

Senator Konneh, speaking on the floor, raised concerns about the state of the Armed Forces of Liberia, citing what he described as inadequate personnel and limited equipment.

Senator Konneh emphasized the need for increased investment in the military, stating that Liberia's defense capacity requires urgent improvement.

"Our Armed Forces are under-resourced, and we must confront that reality with urgency and seriousness," he said during the session. He further noted that regional comparisons should inform policy decisions, adding, "We cannot ignore the fact that neighbouring countries are advancing in capability while we lag behind in both manpower and equipment."

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During the same remarks, the Senator referenced the size of Liberia's military force, stating, "Liberia has a mere 2,000 personnel in the force," a comment that drew reactions within the chamber. He also asserted that Guinea possesses a stronger and better-equipped military, citing an online source as the basis for his comparison.

The statement prompted concern among some lawmakers, who viewed the disclosure as potentially sensitive. Several senators attempted to intervene during Senator Konneh's remarks.

Senator Nya D Twayen Jr of Nimba County called for caution, urging that discussions involving national security be handled with restraint, especially by officials with access to classified information. Despite the intervention, Senator Konneh was allowed to proceed with his statement by the presiding officer.

Following the session, Larsah, a Liberian residing in the United States and originally from Bong County, has issued a response criticizing both the content and implications of Senator Konneh's remarks.

Larsah argued that the Senator's statements regarding Guinea's military capacity were inaccurate and not supported by verifiable data. He maintained that Guinea does not possess naval warships or combat aircraft, and that both Liberia and Guinea operate only limited naval boats.

Larsah also raised concerns about the disclosure of Liberia's military personnel figures, describing it as inappropriate for a public forum. He stated that specific details about national defense capabilities are typically restricted and not openly discussed by public officials.

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According to him, such disclosures could have broader implications for national security and institutional credibility.

In addition, Larsah criticized the tone used in describing the Armed Forces of Liberia. He argued that referring to the military as "mere" undermines the service and sacrifices of personnel. He stated that public officials have a responsibility to communicate with accuracy and respect, particularly when addressing issues of national importance.

Larsah contrasted Konneh's past record in public financial management with the current administration's performance under Finance Minister Augustine K. Ngafuan. He cited the reported achievement of a balanced budget and revenue surplus, as well as the passage of a $53 million supplementary budget, as indicators of improved economic management.

He further called on Senator Konneh to clarify his legislative actions regarding the supplementary budget. Larsah stated that public accountability requires transparency in how elected officials vote on key national issues. He emphasized that ongoing public discourse should be grounded in verifiable facts and measurable outcomes.

The issue has also drawn attention to the legal protections afforded to lawmakers under Article 42 of the Liberian Constitution, which grants legislative immunity for statements made during official proceedings. However, analysts note that internal legislative measures could still be considered if statements are deemed to have implications for national security.