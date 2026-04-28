Nigeria: Ex-Kano Commissioner Garba Yusuf Declares for Kano Central Senate Seat

A former Commissioner for Finance in Kano State, Garba Yusuf Abubakar, has announced his intention to contest the Kano Central Senatorial seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the formal declaration on Sunday, the aspirant hinted that his decision was influenced by the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), which has been mobilising support for his candidacy.

"I accepted to run after careful reflection. I urge all my supporters to engage in politics without bitterness or insults," he said, pledging to support whoever emerges as the party's candidate if he loses the ticket.

Campaign Director, Muntari Ishaq Yakasai, said the APC had made it clear that there would be no automatic ticket for aspirants, stressing that Abubakar's entry into the race was driven by conviction and public demand.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Yakasai appealed to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to support Abubakar's candidacy, arguing that the state needed experienced representation in the Senate. "We believe he will serve with good works," he added.

Director-General of the National Productivity Centre (NPC), Baffa Babba Dan-Agundi, described Abubakar's endorsement by TSG as a recognition of his long-standing contributions to public service.

Dan-Agundi noted that the aspirant had served as commissioner in five ministries under the administrations of former Governors Ibrahim Shekarau and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Political groups under the Garba Yusuf Abubakar Coordinating Committee intensified calls for his candidacy in recent weeks, holding meetings across the 15 local government areas within Kano Central.

At a gathering in Gezawa LGA, APC ward chairman in Tudun Wuzirci, Abdulkadir Muhammad Kabara, said the endorsement was backed by the TSG structure, including clerics, social media influencers, and grassroots mobilisers.

"This movement is strong and united. For the senatorial seat, we have our candidate in Alhaji Garba Yusuf Abubakar, and we will support him to succeed," Kabara assured.

Popularly known as Garba Izala, Abubakar served in multiple strategic ministries in Kano, including Information, Environment, Works and Housing, Finance and Economic Development, and Water Resources.

Regarded as a seasoned politician with extensive experience in governance, his public service career spanned the eight-year administration of Shekarau and continued in the latter part of Ganduje's tenure.