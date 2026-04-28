Nigeria: Gombe Youths Raise N50m to Buy Forms for Pantami

28 April 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rabilu Abubakar

A group of youths have raised over 50 million naira within 48 hours to purchase the 2027 governorship nomination form in Gombe State for former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

The group's Chairman, Muhammad Sani Ado, said the decision to purchase the nomination form ahead of the 2027 governorship election is also intended to show solidarity to him as he always stands by them throughout.

The youths, drawn from various parts of the state and beyond, said the initiative was a voluntary effort aimed at appreciating Pantami for what they described as his longstanding support and impact on young people.

They explained that contributors include individuals who benefited from his mentorship, those he assisted in securing employment, as well as former students and admirers who have been positively influenced by his work.

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One of the coordinators of the effort said the funds were mobilised within a short period due to the strong connection Pantami has built with youths over the years.

"This is purely a gesture of appreciation. He did not ask for it, and he is not even aware of many of us contributing. We felt it was necessary to show gratitude for the roles he has played in shaping our lives," the coordinator said.

As of the time of filing this report, Pantami has not publicly commented on the development but he indicated his interest to contest the 2027 governorship election in Gombe State.

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