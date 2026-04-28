Nigeria: Federal High Court Launches E-Filing System in Lagos

The time for a file to reach a judge's desk has been reduced from days to seconds, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court said.

The Federal High Court has launched its electronic filing system in the Lagos Division, marking a major step in its transition from manual, paper-based court processes to digital operations.

At the inauguration on Monday, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, stated that the initiative was aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and access to justice.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He described the move as both necessary and long overdue, saying the judiciary could no longer rely on traditional filing methods that often slow down the proceedings.

"For too long, the corridors of the Federal High Court have been synonymous with the physical weight of paper and mountains of case files.

"Today, we declare that era over. We are not just installing software; we are dismantling the barriers that have historically slowed the wheels of justice," Mr Tsoho said.

He said the e-filing platform would reduce risks associated with physical documentation, including loss, tampering and damage, while creating a traceable digital trail for every action taken on the system.

According to him, the platform would also curb backdating of processes and eliminate opportunities for unofficial gatekeeping within the court system.

"The court registry no longer closes at 2 p.m. Litigants can file from any location with internet access.

"The time for a file to reach a judge's desk has been reduced from days to seconds. All filing fees are processed through integrated gateways, ensuring every kobo is accounted for by the Federation," he noted.

Mr Tsoho urged lawyers to embrace digital tools to maximise the benefits of the new system.

"Lawyers are encouraged to adopt digital signatures and utilise the e-Affidavit platform for documents requiring a commissioner for oaths," he stressed.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Judicial Information Technology Policy Committee, Kashim Zannah, who is also the a chief Judge of Borno State, stated that electronic systems had proven critical to preserving judicial records and ensuring continuity in times of crisis.

Recalling the flooding in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in 2024, he said digital storage prevented the loss of court documents despite damage to physical registries.

"All the registries were flooded and destroyed during the Maiduguri flood disaster. Yet, we did not lose a single case document because they were all safely stored in the cloud.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"While the physical courts were underwater, lawyers were still filing cases from their homes, and the business of the court moved on," Mr Zannah reiterated.

He said several states, including Borno, Bayelsa, Delta, Niger and Taraba, had already adopted similar systems and urged others, including Ekiti, Ebonyi and Ogun, to follow suit.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), represented by the Chairman of its Surulere Branch, Anene Nwadukwu, welcomed the initiative. He described technology-driven reforms as essential to sustaining efficient legal service delivery in Lagos.

The e-filing rollout is part of broader efforts by the judiciary to modernise court administration and improve case management across the country.