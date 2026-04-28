Nigeria: Nasarawa - Faisal Withdraws As IGP Adamu Kicks

Former Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, has announced his withdrawal from the governorship race for Nasarawa State.

The former aspirant declared his support for Senator Ahmed Alyiu Wadada.

"I am formally withdrawing from the contest for the APC gubernatorial ticket in Nasarawa State. I throw my full weight, the weight of my structure, and the weight of my conviction behind the preferred candidate of the Governor, Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada," Shuaib said.

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He explained that eight aspirants from the western zone had been charged by Governor Sule to produce a consensus candidate but failed to agree.

"We tried, in good faith. But the truth, plainly stated, is that we could not arrive at a single name by our own hands. And so we returned to His Excellency and asked him to make that determination on our behalf."

Shuaib said the Governor later informed them Wadada had emerged after a stakeholders' meeting. He said his decision was bound by an earlier pledge to back Sule's choice.

However, the camp of retired Inspector General of Police Mohammed Abubakar Adamu rejected the development, describing it as a "calculated assault on democracy." at a press briefing in Lafia, Chairman of Adamu's Counter and Mobilization Team, Hon. Isa Nathaniel, JP, accused the party leadership of plotting to coerce ward executives.

He warned that "a candidate produced through intimidation carries no legitimacy, no moral authority, and no genuine support base and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC National Working Committee to intervene.