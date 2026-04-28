Liberia: NSA Denies Barbu's Claims

MONROVIA — The Office of National Security Advisor (NSA) Samuel K. Woods II has rejected as "false" and "unfounded" allegations by Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, Executive Director of the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia (OWECC-L), that the NSA is non-cooperative and delaying the institution's work.

In a statement issued Sunday, the NSA's office said the claims are damaging to what it called a "critical national process," but stressed that it remains fully supportive of establishing a War and Economic Crimes Court as part of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's justice and accountability agenda.

The statement said the creation of the court remains a central pillar of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's commitment to justice, reconciliation, and accountability for atrocities committed during Liberia's civil conflict.

The office pointed to Executive Order No. 131, saying it places OWECC-L under the authority of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, not the National Security Advisor, and that proposals and operational matters should be channeled through the Justice Ministry in line with the order.

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It added that if Cllr. Barbu has evidence of interference or obstruction; the matter should be reported to President Boakai for "appropriate action."

The NSA's office cautioned that unsubstantiated public accusations could erode public confidence in the transitional justice process and distract from accountability efforts and national healing.

Responding to related assertions, the statement said the NSA's office is not an operational law-enforcement entity, noting that its role is largely advisory and analytical, including policy guidance on national security as well as strategic sectors such as food security, energy and agriculture.

It said the office does not order arrests or engage in political witch-hunts, and claimed its broader mission is to help redefine security through policies that uphold human rights and human dignity.

The statement further alleged that some individuals are behind what it described as a misinformation campaign aimed at undermining the National Security Advisor and influencing the country's transitional justice agenda for personal benefit.

To resolve the matter, the NSA's office proposed an independent performance evaluation and audit of OWECC-L, along with an investigation into the allegations, to establish the facts and take corrective actions, where necessary.

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The exchange comes amid growing public scrutiny oversteps toward a long-delayed War and Economic Crimes Court, an initiative many Liberians say is central to justice for civil war-era atrocities and to lasting peace.