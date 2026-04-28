Liberia: LRA Donate Essential Supplies to Duport Road Health

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) on Monday donated more than US$5,000 worth of medical and essential supplies to the Duport Road Health Center in Paynesville as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program and ongoing Taxpayer Appreciation Month activities.

Speaking on behalf of LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah, Deputy Commissioner for Taxpayer Services, Isaac B. Stevens, said the initiative reflects the Authority's commitment to supporting communities while recognizing taxpayers whose contributions drive national development.

He praised the health center's administrators, nurses, and staff for their dedication to protecting lives, restoring health, and providing hope to families.

"Corporate Social Responsibility is not merely charity. It is about service, partnership, and using our institution to create impact where it matters most".

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He noted that taxes collected by the LRA help fund essential public services such as healthcare, education, roads, security, and other government programs.

Also speaking, Montserrado County Health Officer Dr. Jewell Tarpeh Kollie expressed gratitude to the LRA for the timely support, describing the donation as a valuable contribution to healthcare delivery.

Assistant Commissioner for Enterprise Risk Management Nyankor Matthew, who formally presented the items, reaffirmed the LRA's commitment to supporting initiatives that benefit communities and strengthen public institutions across Liberia.

Receiving the donation, the Officer-in-Charge of the Duport Road Health Center Joyce G. Zoegar thanked the LRA and described the gesture as a major boost to the facility's daily operations.

She said the center, which serves more than 100 patients on operational days, will greatly benefit from the supplies.

"This health center serves several patients daily, and these materials have come at a very important time and we appreciate the LRA family for thinking about this community". Those sanitation materials include water dispensers, drums, chairs, fans, and other items aimed at strengthening the operations of the health facility and improving service delivery