Liberia's Human Rights Commission Reports Guinea Border Violations to UN

Monrovia — The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) says it is alarmed by what it describes as gross violations of fundamental human rights and Liberia's sovereignty following Guinea's reported incursion into Liberian territory.

The INCHR disclosed that it has notified the United Nations (UN) by submitting a fact-finding report on the human rights situation at the Sulumba border point in Lofa County, outlining alleged violations against residents and breaches of Liberia's territorial integrity. It added that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) are informed.

Addressing a news conference on April 27, 2026, at the institution's headquarters in Monrovia, Chairperson Cllr. Dempster T. Brown said the fact-finding mission was conducted from April 1-3, 2026, in collaboration with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), carried out the mission to assess the human rights and security situation at the Sulumba border point in Foya District, Lofa County.

The mission was launched in response to reports of Guinean military incursions into Liberian territory since February 9, 2026, and their impact on local communities.

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According to the findings, Guinean military personnel crossed into Liberia, claimed territory along the Makona River, and established unauthorized boundaries that restricted access to farmland and cross-border trade. On February 10, 2026, the situation reportedly escalated with the arrival of reinforcements, including aerial support, creating widespread fear and forcing residents to flee.

According to the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), preliminary statistics indicate that 3,380 individuals, mainly women, were displaced across 59 affected border communities.

During the incidents, a Liberian citizen identified as Edward Lebble was reportedly shot by Guinean forces and later received treatment at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Monrovia, underscoring the urgent need for investigation, protective measures, and accountability.

Cllr. Brown further stated that the mission also verified that BK Enterprise's sand mining equipment was seized by Guinean authorities, despite prior verification by a Guinean Mining Inspector that the equipment was operating lawfully. He said the seizure continues to deprive the company and surrounding communities of vital economic opportunities, worsening local tensions.

"The incursion disrupted livelihoods, suspended farming and trade, and closed schools, leaving more than 640 children without access to education. Women, children, and traders were disproportionately affected, facing heightened vulnerability to gender-based violence, economic hardship, and social instability. Structural security gaps, inadequate infrastructure, and misinformation further compounded the crisis," the report noted.

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While diplomatic engagement between Liberia and Guinea is ongoing and some stability has reportedly returned, the continued presence of foreign troops and unresolved boundary disputes pose ongoing risks to human rights and community safety.

The commission said the situation at the Sulumba border point represents a serious and evolving human rights and security challenge with both immediate and long-term implications.

Cllr. Brown subsequently recommended that the Liberian Government place greater emphasis on the Liberian border with Guinea, noting that Guinea's intentions regarding the reported incursion into Liberian territory remain unclear. While commending the government for pursuing diplomacy, he urged authorities to take precautionary measures by closely monitoring border points.

He also called on the government to provide full support to security forces stationed at the border, including logistics and solar lights, stressing that Liberia is a sovereign state and should not tolerate incursions by another country.