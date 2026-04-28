Liberia: Thousands Spend Nights On Street

Monrovia — Thousands of young men and women packed the Armed Forces of Liberia's (AFL) Barclay Training Center on Monday, after spending days on the streets, as the Liberian military opened its 2026 recruitment drive.

The exercise, organized by region, aims to enlist 650 recruits and runs from April 27 to June 27, 2026, as the AFL seeks to strengthen national security.

Recruitment for the Central Region--Montserrado, Grand Bassa, and Margibi counties--opened at the Barclay Training Center on April 27 and is scheduled to run through May 15.

The Western Region--Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, and Gbarpolu Counties--will follow, with registration planned for May 18-29 in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

The Northern Region--Bong, Lofa, and Nimba Counties--will be held in Gbarnga, Bong County, from June 1-12.

Recruitment for the Southeastern Region--Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Maryland, Sinoe, Grand Kru, and Rivercess counties--is expected to be conducted in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, and Harper, Maryland County.

Some applicants said they had been sleeping outside the training center for days, hoping to be among the first called for screening.

The turnout comes amid high unemployment, with applicants and residents expressing hope that the recruitment drive will offer new opportunities and address the nation's economic challenges.